World of Hyatt welcomes members with rewards when they are ready to travel

Loyalty members can look forward to the journeys ahead as they plan future travel while earning more points along the way

Today, World of Hyatt announced it will welcome members when they are ready to travel with the return of the Bonus Journeys global promotion. As part of Hyatt’s commitment to its purpose of care, and in response to the travel industry beginning to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, Bonus Journeys is one more way for Hyatt to extend care to World of Hyatt members as they begin planning future travels – from short local getaways to adventurous road trips to reconnecting with loved ones to necessary business travel. In addition to enjoying newly adjusted flexible cancellation policies, extended loyalty benefits and enhanced cleaning and safety protocols through Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, World of Hyatt members can book with confidence and stay with peace of mind while accelerating point earnings and achieving the rewards they value most.

Beginning today, World of Hyatt members can register to earn thousands of Bonus Points from June 15 through September 15, 2020, across all Hyatt locations worldwide:

All members can earn Triple Points on eligible spend starting with their second qualifying stay during the offer period. This includes: Participating Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide across 17 brands such as Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Place and Hyatt House. Participating MGM Resorts destinations Small Luxury Hotels of the World hotels and Lindblad Expedition experiences.

Plus, elite World of Hyatt members (Discoverist, Explorist, Globalist) can earn 2,500 Bonus Points on their first qualifying stay from June 15 through September 15, 2020.

To participate, travellers must:

Be a World of Hyatt member and first register for Bonus Journeys by August 31, 2020 (membership is complimentary). Non-elite members can register by visiting hyatt.com/bonusjourneys and elite members can register by visiting here. Make an eligible reservation and include their World of Hyatt membership number with their reservation. Stay at participating locations with a checkout date between June 15 and September 15, 2020.

Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt said, “Now more than ever, it’s our priority to stay close to members to understand what they care about most in order to confidently begin planning future travel. Whether it’s taking a special trip to reconnect with family and friends or a weekend getaway to explore nearby sights, we recognise how important it is for our members to feel confident and have peace of mind when they stay at Hyatt hotels. We are taking extra precautionary measures and continue to adjust our policies in an effort to ensure our guests can enjoy a safe and stress-free experience, both inside the hotel experience and beyond. Bonus Journeys is another way we can help our members look forward to the journeys ahead while recognising their continued loyalty to Hyatt. We are excited to warmly welcome our members when they are ready to travel.”

Bonus Points earned through this global promotion are on top of the five Base Points members already earn for every eligible US one dollar spent on qualifying stays and more. Furthermore, World of Hyatt members’ travel can add up to even more with additional offers that are combinable with the Bonus Journeys global promotion, including:

New Hotel 500 Bonus Point Offer

World of Hyatt Member Rate

Fast Track to Higher Status in American Airlines’ AAdvantage

AAA Members Save Even More with 20 per cent discount

Hyatt Brand Explorer Awards, allowing members to earn a Free Night Award at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel after staying at five unique Hyatt brand hotels

World of Hyatt Credit Card

In addition to earning more Bonus Points, World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can make the most out of their Hyatt loyalty by unlocking even more benefits for how they live, work and travel. From wellbeing to dining to transportation, World of Hyatt Cardmembers can be rewarded for their spend across all dimensions of their lives, making it easier to elevate their status and earn free nights. In addition to these valuable card benefits, the World of Hyatt Credit Card offers cardmembers access to limited time offers with rich benefits, including: