World Chocolate Day: Why chocolate is synonymous with Switzerland

Swiss chocolates are famous across the world, and with good reason. The nation has a long history of excellence in the field, and many of today’s chocolatiers still use traditional recipes and make sweet treats by hand. Did you know your favourite chocolate brands like Nestle, Lindt, Toblerone are all Swiss?

Over the years, this delicious Swiss treat, with origins stemming from ancient Aztec tribes, gained immense popularity across the world. Here are some interesting facts about Swiss Chocolate:

Swiss are the pioneers in making chocolate

Switzerland is one of the first countries to have produced chocolate! In 1819, François-Louis Cailler opened a mechanised production facility in Corsier-sur-Vevey above Lake Geneva. Next was Philippe Suchard in 1826 who set up a chocolate factory in Serrières, in the canton of Neuchâtel. Followed by Daniel Peters and Henri Nestle (Founders of Nestle), Rodolphe Lindt (Lindt) and Theodore Tobler (Toblerone) by the end of the 19th century!

In 1875, Daniel Peter, combined milk with chocolate. After numerous attempts in his Vevey factory, he discovered the perfect mix, which quickly became a huge success – and one that would link Switzerland to chocolate forever.

The melt-in-your-mouth texture!

The texture of Swiss chocolate has another element that guarantees its success. Its smooth and creamy character is the result of an innovative technique known as ‘conching’- a technique developed by Rodolphe Lindt to create the first ever melt-in-the-mouth chocolate when he was running a manufacturing company in Bern.

Rodolphe Lindt’s dream was to make incredibly smooth chocolate, so he invested in some secondhand equipment and worked tirelessly, tinkering the process and formula. One Friday evening, Lindt left the factory without finishing his work. Whether he forgot to turn off the mixing machine, or he left it on intentionally, we can only guess. But the machine continued to run for the entire weekend. When he returned Monday, what he found was his dream come to life: shiny and smooth liquid chocolate. The technology has been continuously refined, and today, Lindt’s groundbreaking invention is used throughout the industry. Conching homogenised the product and helped create flavour. He filed a patent for this process in 1879.

A creative industry always on the lookout for innovation

The Swiss chocolate industry is founded on tradition but is always looking to break new ground. It’s one of the secrets of its success. Apart from the milk chocolate and the conching technique- Swiss people have given the world numerous new recipes and techniques ever since- maybe the most important one- tempering of the chocolate.

A high standard of quality, typically Swiss

The Swiss are well known for their high-quality standards. This high quality is of course extended to their most famous export, chocolate. In fact, this quality is not only reflected in the selected raw materials but is also linked to the expertise in this sector. According to Chocosuisse, good-quality chocolate should melt on the tongue without becoming hard or leaving a sandy feeling in the mouth. A person should be able to savour the well-orchestrated, subtle and delicate flavour of the chocolate, without any aftertaste. The mission of the Chocosuisse association – made up of 18 companies – is to ensure quality.

Swiss people themselves consume a great deal of chocolate

The Swiss eat more chocolate than any other nation in the world – they eat a record of around 11 kgs per year. Chocolate is a major Swiss export; with 18 Swiss chocolate companies, Switzerland exported almost 115,500 tonnes of chocolate in 2015.

PS: When in Switzerland, you can head to the Funky Chocolate Club in Interlaken to discover the art of chocolate making just like Indian actor- Ranveer Singh did! In the club’s Chocolate Factory, you will be supplied with aprons, chef hats and all the ingredients needed to step into the shoes of a real chocolatier. One can learn all about chocolate making and even create your own chocolate masterpiece!

World’s first milk chocolate

If Daniel Peter hadn’t switched from candle making to candy making in the 1860s, the joys of milk chocolate might have gone undiscovered.

In 1875, after eight years of experimentation and refinement, Daniel Peter of Vevey, Switzerland gave the world its first taste of milk chocolate. The challenge – to create a chocolate of fine velvety smoothness that wouldn’t spoil – was overcome when Peter perfected the method for dehydrating milk and combining it with chocolate. This proprietary development revolutionized the manufacturing process of chocolate and set a new standard for taste and texture. Henri Nestlé also plays a role in the development of milk chocolate when his company supplies his Vevey neighbour Peter with condensed milk, which Peter uses to develop the first such commercial product in the 1880s. Twelve years after the invention of milk crumb in 1887, Chocolat au lait Gala Peter became the world’s first commercially sold milk chocolate.

In 1901, an American businessman from Lamont, Corliss & Company discovered a Peter’s Gala Bar while in England. He was so enamoured with the chocolate that he successfully convinced the American firm to secure rights to sell Peter’s Chocolate in America. By 1917, a Peter’s manufacturing facility was opened in Fulton, NY. Some years later, Lamont, Corliss & Company purchased Peter’s Chocolate, which would eventually become part of the Nestle Chocolate Company is 1951.

In 2002, the Peter’s Chocolate brand was purchased by Cargill, Incorporated, which continues the tradition of producing milk chocolate from whole milk crumb in accordance with Daniel Peter’s original method. As the first and oldest milk chocolate manufacturer in the world, Peter’s Chocolate has over 140 years of experience producing chocolate with a distinctive Swiss-style flavour. Today, the Peter’s Chocolate portfolio encompasses a wide variety of high quality chocolates, and specialty confectionary coatings, and serves the nation’s finest confectioners, bakers and artisans.