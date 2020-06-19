Wonderla Holidays launches first multi-cuisine food delivery outlet Wonderla Kitchen

Read Article

Amusement park and hospitality brand, Wonderla Holidays has launched its first takeaway and home delivery venture with the ‘Wonder Kitchen’ outlet at Kengeri, near to satellite town Bengaluru, 16 km away from Wonderla Amusement Park.

Wonder Kitchen is a multi-cuisine outlet serving vegetarian and non–vegetarian dishes. The outlet is associated with Swiggy and Zomato for online orders and home delivery. It will operate from 11 am to 9 pm and will deliver within 5 km radius.

Speaking about the launch, Arun Chittilappilly, director, Wonderla Holidays said, “The Covid-19 crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked down in our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted. Our Parks and Resort chains have been affected across the locations due to this turmoil. In these difficult times, we decided to step into the new business venture with the support of our experienced staff. Today, everyone are health-conscious and there is an ever-growing demand for safe and hygiene food, without having to give up on the taste and excitement of food. We are serving fresh, excitng new tastes as per the safety protocols.”