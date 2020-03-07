With our government focusing on organic foods, India is poised to become the world’s organic food basket: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Read Article

2020 WOMEN’S DAY SPECIAL

She has successfully launched an NGO “Nanhi Chhaan” in 2008 in Amritsar with the aim to save the girl child and to encourage people to plant trees and refrain from female foeticide. She has also launched an initiative “SAANJH” under which hundreds of textile training centres were opened and thousands of girls from rural Punjab are imparted training in traditional embroidery art ‘Phulkari’ and ‘Dhurry’ making to make them financially independent. She is also India’s Union Minister for Food Processing. On this International Women’s Day, we feature excerpts from an exclusive interview with Harsimrat Kaur Badal, where she elucidates on the initiatives taken by her ministry to upgrade India’s cold chain infra and to place India on the global organic food map. Full interview to be published in April issue of Express Food & Hospitality. By Steena Joy

100% FDI in food processing. How has it boosted investment in the sector?

The real revolution in the Food Processing sector started when the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, agreed to my request and announced 100 per cent FDI in food retail of food products, produced and manufactured in India. This was a big-time game changer for the food sector. This policy was conceptualised by me to give an impetus to the Food Processing sector and keeping farmer’s welfare as a top priority.

100 per cent FDI in Food Retail began on a positive note. My ministry organised a three-day ‘World Food India’ in 2017. The maiden event witnessed an encouraging response as top companies, from all over the globe, participated and invested in Indian market across the entire food value chain. MOUs worth US$ 14 billion dollars were signed, out of which US$ 11 billion worth investment has already been grounded. Investors like world retail majors – Amazon, CP Group Thailand, Supermarket Grocery, Grofers etc have already invested in the Indian market.

While we enhanced the processing infrastructure, we created the markets as well. FDI flows almost doubled in food processing sector to a whopping US$ 905 million post World Food India. In fact, in the year 2007-08, it stood at mere US$ 70.17 million.

Mega Food Parks where are the new ones coming up? How is the government incentivising the segment?

The Scheme of Mega Food Parks (MFPs) was launched in 2008 when government sanctioned 42 Mega Food Parks which were to be operationalised within 24 months. But even after (72 months) six years – that is until 2014, when I took over as Minister of Food Processing Industries, I discovered that only two MFPs were operational with no signs of investments or grants sanctioned by the government to be seen on ground.

Over the last six years, we have extensively worked on facilitating ease of doing business and ensuring transparency in processing and approving project applications. We leveraged technology to create an online portal and a dashboard for real time monitoring of projects. The applicants can now find the latest guidelines about our schemes online and apply under any of them with a click of the mouse. Apart from this, periodical review meetings, once in every two months, are presided over by me to personally track the ongoing status. As a result of which, we have 18 Mega Food Parks running full throttle and the other 20 shall be operational within a year. My aim is to put one major food processing project in every district of the country.

MFP scheme provides a capital grant of up to Rs 50 crore to an SPV or a State Govt. entity, cooperatives etc. The grant is at 50 per cent of the eligible project cost in general areas and at 75 per cent in difficult and hilly areas i.e. North East Region including Sikkim, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and ITDP notified areas of the states. Grant under MFP is provided to entrepreneurs for creating the infrastructure for primary processing, storage, etc near the farm gate and common processing and cold storage facilities at the food park.

A special fund to the tune of Rs 2000 crore has been created in NABARD for providing affordable credit to entrepreneurs for setting up food processing units in designated food parks.

Measures to market India’s organic produce? Giving it a brand name?

India ranks first in terms of the total number of organic producers. India’s organic products worth US$ 757 million (2018-19) are exported to USA, European Union, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Israel, South Korea, Vietnam, New Zealand, Japan etc. With our government focusing on organic foods, India is poised to become the world’s organic food basket, as entire North East is naturally organic and Sikkim is declared as an organic state.

Recently, for the first time, my ministry along with the ministry of Women and Child Development organised the First Organic Food Festival in New Delhi, exclusively for women entrepreneurs. Encouraged by the grand success of the maiden Organic Festival, we have decided to organise a series of such organic festivals. Initially, they shall be organised throughout the country and eventually taken to the global stage for the promotion and processing of organic products in India.

More than 200 women exhibitors, from 25 states, comprising Women Entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups exhibited their products and connected themselves with buyers.