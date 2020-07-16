Winter The Dolphin’s Beach Club Florida is now a Choice Hotel

Read Article

Hotel named for famous dolphin featured in “Dolphin Tale” movies

Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club is now a member of Choice Hotels International, Inc’s Ascend Hotel Collection, a global portfolio of resort, boutique and historic hotels. The marine-themed hotel is located in Clearwater Beach, Florida, where the Gulf of Mexico’s welcoming blue waters make it an ideal destination for guests seeking a beachfront stay. Named after the subject of the “Dolphin Tale” movies, the hotel provides upgraded amenities that are purposefully designed to deliver a distinct marine experience in an unforgettable setting.

“People are dreaming of travel and are eager to start exploring again, and Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club offers everything they’ve come to expect from the Ascend brand. We know many travellers want to enjoy the outdoors, including beaches, and the hotel’s location – on an island just off the coast of the Florida peninsula – is the perfect setting for a tropical getaway,” said Dianne Taylor, head of brand, Ascend Hotel Collection, Choice Hotels.

Located at 655 S. Gulfview Blvd., the five-storey, 91-room Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club is just minutes away from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The hotel features design elements that celebrate aquatic life and gives guests the opportunity to support the aquarium’s mission, with a portion of the proceeds from each room night going directly to the care, education, research and conservation of marine mammals.

Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels commented, “The addition of this eco-friendly hotel to Choice’s portfolio reaffirms our commitment to expanding the Ascend Hotel Collection – the largest soft-brand collection in the industry – one unique property at a time. The strength of the Ascend brand also resonates with guests and franchisees alike as they look for dependable brands, especially in this current environment. For franchisees, Ascend hotels are backed by Choice’s industry-leading technology and robust distribution and reservation channels.”

Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club features a live video stream of wild dolphins off the coast from the hotel, as well as sustainability measures and amenities including:

Sea turtle-safe lighting.

No single-use plastics.

Special window treatments to reduce energy use while minimizing the harmful effects of sun glare.

Dolphin tail-shaped stone jetties to protect the hotel’s inlet beach.

An outdoor heated pool with sundeck.

Food and beverage options at the Cabanas Beachside Bar and Grill.