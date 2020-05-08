Trending now

WICA donates Rs 1 lakh towards ‘Feed The Daily Wager’ programme

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
WICA – Western India Chef’s Association, a professional organisation for chefs founded in Mumbai in the year 2002, has donated a sum of Rs100,000 towards “Feed The Daily Wager” programme run by Feeding India for food assistance to daily wager and the migrant labour affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The contribution has helped feed 200 families of daily wagers with two meals a day of dry-ration for a week.

“Chefs historically and professionally have always gone beyond their call of duty to support humanitarian causes in such trying times. This is a small gesture from WICA to support those affected by the lockdown and are in distress,” said, Chef Vernon Coelho, president, WICA.

We solemnly hope the human race tides over this crisis soon.

