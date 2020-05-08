Trending now

Latest Updates

Who's who of the Indian hospitality industry to speak at Hospitality Tomorrow's second episode
Who’s who of the Indian hospitality industry to speak at Hospitality Tomorrow’s second episode

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
The first edition of Hospitality Tomorrow, a virtual event, attracted 5,343 hospitality decision-makers from 128 countries around the world. The organisers are hosting Episode 2 on Tuesday 12, 2020 wherein they will follow the sun around the globe with a focus on Asia, the Middle East, and ending with Europe and North America.

The event, through various plenary sessions and panel discussions, will focus on where, when and how signs of recovery can be anticipated and the role of Travel & Tourism in accelerating momentum for recovery.

The virtual event will also focus on the India market under the ‘Hospitality Tomorrow India’ wherein speakers including Puneet Chhatwal, CEO, IHCL; Neeraj Govil, sr VP – South Asia, Marriott International; VIjay Thacker, MD, Horwath HTL – India; Priya Paul, chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels; KB Kachru, chairman emeritus & principal advisor – Suth Asia, Radisson Hotel Group; Patanjali Keswani, chairman & MD, Lemon Tree Hotels; Arun Kumar Saraf, MD, Juniper Hotels; JB Singh, president & CEO, InterGlobe Hotels; Ajay Bakaya, MD, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts; Vikram Madhok, MD, Abercrombie & Kent; Lokesh Sabharwal, head of development, Accor and Nirupa Shankar, executive director, Brigade Enterprises, will share their insights in panel discussions pertaining to the topics – ‘Beyond the present and view of the future’ and ‘Insights and views on demand and supply from those on the ground’.

