White Owl launches strong craft beer Spike

White Owl, one of India’s fastest growing premium beer Brands has launched Spike – deemed to be India’s first strong-craft beer, across the country; bringing the world of craft beer & strong beer into the same bottle in India. Brewed using German Purity Standards, Spike – despite packing a whopping 7.9 per cent ABV is a smooth & flavourful craft beer with hints of banana & clove. As such, White Owl is set to break an age-old perception around strong beer in India where consumption has historically been driven not for flavour & taste profile, but more so for higher alcohol content.

Spike is a traditional German Weizenbock brewed using German Purity Standards. A Weizenbock is a strong wheat beer, similar in flavour profile to a Hefeweizen. It is brewed with top quality ingredients & craft brewing methods, culminating into a low-bitterness, light-bodied & smooth brew.

Speaking on the launch of Spike, Javed Murad, founder, White Owl said, “We’re thrilled to bring India’s first strong craft beer to our consumers nationwide. Spike is a much-needed addition to our local beer space where strong beer holds ~85 per cent market share with no craft beer participant, until now. We’re also looking forward to making Spike & strong craft beer a menu staple at restaurants & bars across the country much like it is in craft beer markets around the world.”

Spike will launch across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa & Delhi in early-December in Bottles (325 ML & 650 ML) and Cans (500 ML) and will contribute to White Owl expanding its distribution network three-fold in the coming six -10 months.