Weekend read: The Four Seasons Hotel setting for the Hollywood movie Pretty Woman, the legendary Beverly Wilshire
Weekend read: The Four Seasons Hotel setting for the Hollywood movie Pretty Woman, the legendary Beverly Wilshire

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel is a history-rich property built in 1928, when Beverly Hills was still undiscovered by Hollywood’s in-crowd. Take a step back in time with us as we share fun facts on the evolution of the iconic Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel:

  • Built on the site of the Beverly Auto Speedway, Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, provided residents with an opportunity for picnics and Model T Ford races on Sunday afternoons.
  • Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel has been made guest appearances in movies such as Escape from the Planet of the Apes, Clueless, Sex and the City: The Movie and Valentine’s Day, but gained worldwide recognition as the setting of the movie Pretty Woman.

  • The Mediterranean-style pool is modeled after Sophia Loren’s private villa pool in Italy.
  • Famous stars such as Elvis Presley, Warren Beatty and Steve McQueen have all lived in the Hotel, which continues to receive fan mail for the actors, even decades after they have moved out.
  • Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel is a salute to its construction and renovation teams over the years.  It has withstood major earthquakes in 1933, 1971 and 1994 and was designated an air raid shelter during World War II.
  • The Concierge team has a combined total of more than 175 years of experience among them, and six Les Clefs d’Or members. One of which, our Chef Concierge Jeanne Mills, is the Immediate Past President & Zone Director of the Americas for Les Clefs d’Or.
  • Opened in June 2006, CUT is Wolfgang Puck’s first steak restaurant, and was designed by the famed architect Richard Meier (of the Getty Museum).
  • The Spa spans more than 8,000 square feet (745 square metres), with nine treatment rooms (seven with in-room showers), and was the first Spa on the west coast to feature luxury skincare line, 111SKIN.
  • There are more than 800 employees working at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel.
  • Located on the private, key-accessed 14th floor of the Beverly Wing, the Penthouse Suite is the largest guest room space in the city at 5,000 square feet (465 square metres). And only Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel features two rooftop terraces, overlooking the Hollywood Hills from the Royal Suite or the legendary Drive from the Rodeo Terrace.
