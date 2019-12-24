We constantly look for a unique combination that resonates with our brand Hitchki: Chef Ajay Thakur

Hitchki, Mumbai’s leading restaurant chain, has gained legendary status in the city’s food circles for its nostalgia-invoking experience. Focusing on nostalgia right from the dish’s name to presentation to taste, the restaurant brand recently launched its newly devised menu. HItchki’s corporate chef Ajay Thakur in conversation with Akshay Nayak shares glimpses about the new menu

What parameters have been kept in mind while devising the new menu?

The idea behind curating a new menu for Hitchki is to offer something new and innovative to our patrons. Time and again we revise our menu to stay updated with current offerings. Revamping the menu is a great way to add diversity without getting rid of what’s working. We try to capture the nostalgia which we always strive to get from the menu and invoke a sense of déjà vu amongst our loyal customers.

What challenges did you face while curating the menu?

The most challenging aspect of curating the new menu is to not only decide the delicacy but also decide how it will be presented, as Hitchki’s every food item has a unique twist to it. Presenting a dish in a distinctive approach is the most crucial part to crack. Hitchki always likes to keep up with current trends that are happening in the hospitality industry. It’s important to add global ingredients and stay up-to-date on the latest food trends at the same time make sure to keep your menu favourites. So we keep adding new ingredients along with adding superfoods to entice the customers. To crack this palette code is our dream and we are in constant pursuit to achieve it.

What about portion size and taste paying heed to the names?

While deciding the portion size and taste the idea is to bring out the best from every state of India and their street delicacies and feature them at Hitchki in a very modern and contemporary way letting the Bollywood take it over. Honouring this analysis, we like to curate dishes which are staples of the region at the same time provide an unusual take it without changing its authentic taste. The names of the dishes also play an important role as along with the flavour. Hitchki is also known for its Bollywood themed menu.

What new updates about the drinks and beverage menu?

Mumbai city is a multi-cultural society which nests all regional community as well as international expats. So it’s important to have a menu which is national & global. We have experimented with drinks and added local ingredients and foods like Rasam, Roohafza, Poppins, Masala Chai, Hibiscus and Hajmola. Along with that Hitchki has also curated cocktails that have desserts like Rasagulla and Jalebi which are some of the favourite cocktails of patrons due to their uniqueness. It’s a versatile experiment which is rare to find anywhere else.

Any other experiential element that you are bringing through the new menu?

While we curate the menu we always keep in mind that it has to be completely different and special, right from preparing the food to perfection, selecting the name of the dish and how it is presented as well. We have curated a major dish called as Dhai Kilo Ka chaat which is actually 2.5 kilos and possibly Mumbai’s biggest chaat platter you can find which comprises of chaat from various parts of India. It is a community dish and first of its kind in India. We are always on the lookout for such a unique combination that will resonate with our brand.