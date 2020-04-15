We are in this together: Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO

Read Article

The restrictions in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a heavy toll on the restaurant industry, leaving millions of workers without any income. Last week, Zomato started the Zomato Gold Support Fund to try and ease the burden on restaurant workers affected by the lockdown.

In a tweet, Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO, Zomato shared, “In just over a week, we have raised over Rs 1.5 crore through the contributions of 14,500+ individuals. I want to thank everyone for generously contributing to help the restaurant workers affected by the lockdown.”

He added, “300+ restaurants have written to us already and the team is working closely with an independent audit firm to make disbursals quick and seamless. If you are a restaurateur who can benefit from the initiative, I urge you to write to us.”

As restaurateurs fight to keep businesses running given the dented cash flows, millions of restaurant workers – housekeepers, cooks and servers – face the possibility of losing their livelihoods with very little savings to fall back.

Restaurant workers face a twofold setback, many have modest backgrounds, and coming from small towns, are stranded away from their homes. And a cash-strapped industry is struggling to provide sustenance for them and their families as business comes to an abrupt halt.

Zomato launched this initiative to help as many restaurant workers as possible, by contributing all proceeds from Gold in April to the fund. “This crisis reminds us of something very fundamental – we are in this together,” he tweeted.

As a token of gratitude, Zomato is offering an additional year of Gold membership for free for those purchasing the annual Zomato Gold membership for Rs 1200.

Rider Relief Fund

Zomato’s food delivery universe consists of more than 250,000 delivery partners (DPs) in 500+ cities. And the ongoing crisis has affected them adversely as almost 350 cities have little to no business – leading to 1,00,000+ riders with zero earnings. Given the contractual nature of their work, these DPs depend on daily wages. They have little to no savings (not to forget their monthly rents, children’s education fees and other expenses), and they have hardly anything going on for them.

Keeping their welfare in mind, the company has launched the Rider Relief Fund to raise money to support its riders and be able to provide them with at least enough money to be able to buy ration and also to address any medical emergencies for them as well as their families.

Zomato aims to raise Rs 10 crore through this fund.