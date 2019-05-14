Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi launches barbeque grill restaurant, The Ledge by Dave Pynt

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts recently launched its exclusive barbeque grill restaurant, The Ledge by Dave Pynt at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. Chef Dave Pynt is the culinary mastermind behind Singapore’s Burnt Ends restaurant, which has been awarded one Michelin star and most recently ranked #10 on the San Pellegrino Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List 2019.

Daniel Welk, vice president, Luxury and Lifestyle, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, “In line with Waldorf Astoria’s pioneering legacy of culinary excellence and innovation, Dave Pynt’s unrivalled style of cooking is set to deliver an unparalleled dining experience for our guests at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. An expert in his field, Dave brings an innovative spin to food preparation, a unique flavor, and a distinct ambience.”

The Ledge will feature Dave Pynt’s signature custom-built four-ton dual-cavity oven and elevation grills fired by sustainable Jarrah wood – enabling the use of various techniques including smoking, slow roasting, hot roasting, baking and grilling. It will be ideal for a leisurely lunch of poolside favourites during the day, and the place to go for the finest cut of succulent, wood-fired meats and fine wine in the evening.

Chef Pynt, said, “We are excited to launch this restaurant with Waldorf Astoria in the Maldives. Our style of food and service is the perfect fit for dining by the pool and beach, against a stunning Maldivian backdrop.”

Highlights at The Ledge by Dave Pynt include, Dry Aged OP Rib, a 45-day dry-aged beef rib, lobster roll, a brioche bun stuffed with freshly grilled lobster and lobster aioli and local Grouper, a grilled whole grouper served with a fresh cucumber and yuzu salad and a green sauce.

Etienne Dalançon, general manager at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi said, “We are delighted to bring Waldorf Astoria’s illustrious heritage of personal service and culinary expertise to the Maldives. Through exceptional dining concepts like The Ledge by Dave Pynt, we look forward to transforming the Maldives experience for our guests and ensure they leave with memories that last a lifetime.”

Set to open on July 1, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, a 122 all-villa resort, is a short 30-minute yacht journey away from Malé International Airport and will offer the ultimate in space and exclusivity. The island will boast a total of 11 exceptional, specialty-dining venues – the variety of which is a first in the Maldives.