Wagh Bakri Tea launches new range of ice teas

Wagh Bakri Tea Group has recently launched its new range of ice tea. It is healthy and comes in flavours like lemon, orange, peach, khus, litchi, aloe vera and saunf ice teas. While Aloe Vera is already known for its health benefits and litchi is a popular fruit flavour; lemon, peach and orange – come with the goodness of vitamin C. Khus and Saunf are known as natural cooling agents for the body that relieve distress and dehydration caused due to the heat. Both these are green teas and rich in antioxidants. They are a rich source of hydration and instant energy for the Indian summers.

The teas are available in packaging of 500g, 250g, and 25g.

Speaking about the launch Parag Desai, executive director, Wagh Bakri Tea Group, said, “The Indian summers and modern lifestyle can be taxing for the body’s health. We have conducted an extensive research over the last few years and found that the youth is increasingly choosing healthy options over carbonated and high-calorie drinks. Wagh Bakri has created a healthy and refreshing alternative to meet your hydration and energy needs. It is healthy and delicious, something for all age groups and taste preferences.”