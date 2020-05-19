Wagh Bakri donates over Rs 3.5 crores for relief of those affected by Covid-19 pandemic

Read Article

As a gratitude towards the frontline warriors who have been tirelessly working to keep us safe and healthy. Wagh Bakri Tea Group has contributed over Rs 3.50 Cr. to the Prime Minister’s and the CM Help Fund, and is also providing service by serving tea to various institutes, shelter homes, daily wagers health workers and police personnel, directly on the field.

The PM Cares Fund received over Rs 2 Cr. donated by the Wagh Bakri Tea Group as per a statement issued by the company. An additional, Rs 13 Lacs has been contributed by the employees ‘Voluntarily’ along with the Group Board of Directors by donating their one day’s salary. The Group has also donated Rs 1 Cr. to the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Fund to help Gujarat, one of the worst affected states, to fight and overcome the current health crisis.

Rasesh Desai, MD, Wagh Bakri Group, said, “My heartfelt gratitude to all the Indian Covid warriors, I am also thankful to our staff and employees who voluntarily put forward one day’s salary thereby accumulating 13 Lakhs of Rupees, the true meaning of “Wagh Bakri Riste Banaye” is embedded in history.”

Wagh Bakri Tea Group is also supporting a 550-bed Covid hospital built by the Indian Army in the cantonment areas of Ahmedabad, Jamnagar and Bhuj by donating PPE Masks, Gloves, Disposable Face Masks and Full Body Protection Kits worth Rs. 30 Lacs. As the consumption of Green Tea and Ice Tea is recommended to boost one’s immunity, the Group is distributing Green Tea daily to help boost the immunity of over 2,000 Police and Health personnel on duty in Gujarat at over 200 traffic checkpoints. Wagh Bakri teams are also distributing Green Tea across Gujarat and have distributed over 50,000 tea packs till now.

Desai added, “I am deeply stricken by this sudden pandemic that has hit our country. At Wagh Bakri Tea Group, we have always been the front-runner in standing shoulder to shoulder with the citizens and our customers whenever any calamity or crisis had hit the nation. That’s why in these testing times, we have further strengthened our commitment to social responsibilities to help our nation, and for the safety of human life and health.”

In addition to the financial contribution, the Group is wholeheartedly supporting the institutions and groups who have engaged themselves to serve the weaker sections of the society. The Group has contributed tea in thousands of food & ration kits distributed by Blind People Association (BPA) Ahmedabad, Vishv Umiya Foundation Ahmedabad , Punjab National Bank ( Trans Yamuna Branch Delhi), Akshaya Patra (Mathura, U.P), Mathura Branch and Sri Gurunanak Sports Education Society, Bhatinda (Punjab) just to name a few.

The company is also supporting the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) by providing tea to approx. 3000 people staying at almost 30 different shelter homes in the Ahmedabad city.