Volcanic water by Kelzai

Kelzai – a pure, volcanic water brand enriched with minerals naturally through the years has launched recently. The water has taken a million years in the making. Ever since the first volcanic eruption in the Indian Sahyadri range, millions of years ago; every drop of rain that flowed through layers of this Volcanic rock, got filtered and enriched, leaving behind wholesome water that is incredibly rare and extremely precious, as per the company Kelzai.

Every single drop of Kelzai’s goodness is carefully bottled in a state-of-the-art factory, to ensure utmost purity.

Naturally induced with minerals & electrolytes the water’s volcanic goodness is a rich source of silica, magnesium, calcium and potassium – essential minerals that are building blocks for healthy skin, hair, nerves, and bones. With the component of natural alkalinity, Kelzai has the power to heal and purify, renew and revitalise.

Its as if our mother earth, has taken the utmost care to provide the best for our consumption. Kelzai in return promises – ‘One for the earth’ through options of 100 per cent bio-degradable pet bottles and sustainable glass bottles.

Kelzai is having its presence in leading hotel brands including JW Marriott, St Regis Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Regency, Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa, Lord of the Drinks, TGI Fridays, etc.