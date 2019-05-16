Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

People on the move

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

Latest Updates

Volcanic water by Kelzai

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Kelzai – a pure, volcanic water brand enriched with minerals naturally through the years has launched recently. The water has taken a million years in the making. Ever since the first volcanic eruption in the Indian Sahyadri range, millions of years ago; every drop of rain that flowed through layers of this Volcanic rock, got filtered and enriched, leaving behind wholesome water that is incredibly rare and extremely precious, as per the company Kelzai.

Every single drop of Kelzai’s goodness is carefully bottled in a state-of-the-art factory, to ensure utmost purity.

Naturally induced with minerals & electrolytes the water’s volcanic goodness is a rich source of silica, magnesium, calcium and potassium – essential minerals that are building blocks for healthy skin, hair, nerves, and bones. With the component of natural alkalinity, Kelzai has the power to heal and purify, renew and revitalise.

Its as if our mother earth, has taken the utmost care to provide the best for our consumption. Kelzai in return promises – ‘One for the earth’ through options of 100 per cent bio-degradable pet bottles and sustainable glass bottles.

Kelzai is having its presence in leading hotel brands including JW Marriott, St Regis Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Regency, Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa, Lord of the Drinks, TGI Fridays, etc.

Related posts

Zomato grows delivery fleet in India to 40,000 executives

EF&H Staff-Delhi

HRAWI appeals for a single window on deadline extension approvals

Mohit Rathod

YogurtBay to launch mobile app

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More