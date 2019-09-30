VITS Kamats to launch Purple Beds brand in three Indian cities; second VITS property opens in Thailand

The VITS Group founded by Vikram Kamat, is all set to launch a new brand Purple Beds in India while at the same time expanding internationally.

Speaking exclusively to Express Food & Hospitality, Vikram Kamat, founder chariman, VITS Kamats, revealed, “We will be launching a new brand Purple Beds in three cities – Agra, Bharuch and Surat. Construction is on and Purple Beds Agra will open in mid October, followed by Bharuch in the next 3 to 4 months and then Surat. Purple Beds will be comfortable limited service hotels that offer all the basic amenities that customers expect from a hotel in a comfortable budget. They will have a full fledged restaurant, and even a bar wherever law permits. Each of these will have less than 40 rooms that are equipped with the basic comforts.”

He added that he decided on the name Purple Beds because, “VITS has always been associated with the colour and also because purple is the colour of royalty. So we wanted to say that you don’t have to compromise on quality to feel like royalty.”

VITS Kamats has also opened its second hotel in Thailand in Pattaya. VITS Gazebo Resort Pattaya is a luxurious city resort situated in the central hub of Pattaya and within proximity to the beach and important travel hubs and places to visit in Pattaya. The 70 room resort is easily accessible for guests travelling for business or leisure. The resort also has a 6000 sq ft meetings and convention space (one of the largest in Pattaya), an inhouse restaurant, wellness centre and spa. Vikram Kamat added, “Our target customers will be both MICE travellers and holidaygoers. The Phuket hotel opened a year ago and mostly caters to the European market. The Pattaya hotel will cater mostly to the much larger India and China markets.”

Commenting on the reasons for having two properties in Thailand, he said, “The ARRs for the Phuket hotel has been in the range of 2200 on conversion from Thai Baht. Thailand has lower ARRs than India but the cost of operations is also lower. Thailand being a very tourist friendly destination, they have ensured that taxation and pricing remains low so that they can attract a lot of foreign tourists. It you see the tourist footfall in Thailand, it is phenomenal.”