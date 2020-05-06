Trending now

VitrA supports the fight against Covid-19
VitrA supports the fight against Covid-19

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Like the rest of the world, India is going through tough times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Organisations and individuals are trying to fight the disease by supporting official funds, NGOs and healthcare institutions that strive daily to ensure the best assistance to infected patients, migrant workers and their families.

To support India’s fight against Covid-19, VitrA, an international bathroom brand from Turkey, is honoured to offer a tangible demonstration of commitment through its India organisation.

The company has decided to donate ₨ 100 for each VitrA product sold between May 1 and June 30, 2020 through its authorised dealer stores in India to the PM-Cares Fund. An approximation of the total amount will be donated in advance in order to support the nation at the right time.

VitrA hopes that this gesture of corporate responsibility will translate into positive impact during these testing times and motivate other companies to commit to the fight against Covid-19.

VitrA is a leading brand of Eczacıbaşı, a prominent Turkish industrial group. Eczacıbaşı, core sectors are building products, healthcare and consumer products. VitrA manufactures five million units of sanitaryware, 350,000 bathtubs, 400,000 units of bathroom furniture and  two million faucets every year. 70 per cent of production is exported to over 75 countries worldwide for sale in 150 exclusive showrooms and 2,000 sales points across the world.

