Vista Rooms offers virtual offsite experience to corporates during lockdown

Vista Rooms, a premium luxury homestay startup, in this period of lockdown, since travel is completely shut, is looking at different avenues to engage with the customers and keep spreading memorable experiences. As the patrons have entered into the summer season and with the beginning of the new financial year, this was also the season of corporate offsites. While many companies choose to take their employees to different places for fun and entertainment as a way to reward them and also as a practice of team building and team engagement activities. Since this year, they are unable to do so, as a way of spreading positivity during the lockdown, Team Vista Rooms is helping organisations #StayConnected with virtual offsites that include Quizzes & Trivia, Yoga, Dance, and Art & Games.

They have conducted sessions for close to 20 organisations in the past 10 days. Their objective is to conduct these sessions to give offsite experiences to people while they are at their homes but can connect with their colleagues, “Exhibiting True Partnerships.” While there are no compulsory charges, the company claims that the sessions’ prices are nominal to support on-ground staff during this period. The entire amount paid by the corporates will get converted to travel credit for an actual off-site at any of their private villas post the lockdown, a statement by the company read.

Amit Damani, co-founder, Vista Rooms, said, “In the current scenario, travel and tourism has more or less come to a standstill just like other economic activities in the country. The challenge for the hospitality industry is that it is always the first to be hit in such situations and the last to recover. One has to look at all fixed costs at the moment and look at minimising them. For alternative accommodation versus hotels, the advantage lies in the fact that private homes provide a safer and more natural environment for guests to spend their time. It’s a challenging time for us but we strongly believe that every challenge gives an opportunity to innovate. While our properties are closed during lockdown, we have primarily focused on training our team as well as identifying new ways to engage with our community of guests and home owners. In April, we were going to celebrate our foundation day with an offsite. As an alternative, our team came together for a virtual offsite where we played team games, raised toasts and danced over an online conference. We’ve now conducted this virtual offsite for over 25 corporates and start-ups as a way to spread positivity amongst colleagues during lockdown. We see the post-COVID world leading as a breakthrough period for alternative accommodation. It will no longer be considered as “alternative” but the center of the narrative in the hospitality industry. Private villa and apartment stays will be the go-to form of travel due to the safety and hygiene risks and concerns of being in common spaces.”