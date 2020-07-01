Vista Rooms introduces insurance programme ‘Vista Assurance’

Read Article

Vista Rooms has introduced Vista Assurance – a one-of-its-kind Covid-19 insurance programme for its long-term guests. Under the programme, the brand will provide medical expense coverage of up to Rs 1 lakh per person or Rs 5 lakh per group if guests contract the infection during their stay at any of its properties.

Looking at the current demand from families to spend holidays or arrange for family functions, Vista Rooms is extending Vista Assurance for their guests and patrons to have a safe stay, underlining the brand’s focus on providing complete peace of mind to its guests. The visiting guests will need to register on the Aarogya Setu app and update their status daily. All guests will also be required to share their travel history and identification/ address proofs with Vista Rooms during the booking process. A medical certificate is also necessary before check-ins, along with a self-declaration form attesting that the individual is Covid-negative. The insurance is applicable for stays exceeding seven days.

During the stay, guests need to get a daily temperature check and provide a screenshot of each member’s health status to the Vista team at the end of the day. To remain covered by Vista Assurance, guests must stay within the villa premises throughout their stay, and not allow any visitors to come in. In the unlikely event that a guest does test positive, they must be immediately shifted to the property’s dedicated self-quarantine room, with the team at Vista Rooms also informed of the development.

Speaking on the programme’s launch, Ankita Sheth, co-founder, Vista Rooms, said, “With the government announcing a partial easing of the lockdown as part of ‘Unlock 1.0’, the tourism space is expected to resume its momentum gradually. A large section of Indian travelers will now seek to unwind from the lockdown by living at holiday homes with their closest few. These stays are as safe as your own home, and a wiser choice than a hotel or resort at a time like this. We have already implemented strong safety and hygiene measures to meet the imminent demand and are confident in providing our guests with safe, comfortable, and luxurious home experiences. The Vista Assurance program is meant to take this promise a step further and provide our guests with complete peace of mind.”