Vista Rooms hosts Virtual Celebrations campaign for healthcare workers

Read Article

Vista Rooms, in a mission, to spread positivity and smiles and to honour the un-ending services and support and uplift the spirits has extended its Virtual Celebrations initiative amongst doctors, nurses, medical staff and other frontline workers. Through these Virtual Celebrations, Vista Rooms aims to bring joy and an ebullience to their work, boost their morale, to unwind, bringing everyone together on one platform, an experience of togetherness during this time of social distancing.

Partnering with several doctors and medical practitioners from renowned hospitals like Lilavati, Sion Hospital, Somaiya Medical & many others, this event was hosted yesterday for 1-1.5-hour filled with fun games and activities with each group extending an opportunity to connect in spirit during the days of distancing. To reach out to medical practitioners from all over the country, Vista Rooms plans to continue to host these sessions in July and August every Saturday.

Talking on this initiative, Vista Rooms co-founder, Amit Damani said, “We know our frontline workers are in high-risk zones at all times, we do not want them to wait for the time when they are in the position to plan their travel. We’ve instead decided to show them the silver lining by helping them enjoy and feel on holiday virtually itself. We are overwhelmed by the responses we have received. Our team has conceptualized content suited to the medical practitioners, and we are all geared up for another session of an enthusiastic and engaging session for them.”

Vista Rooms team had started the Virtual Celebrations concept with individuals, corporates, communities, etc., a few weeks into the initial lockdown in March wherein they had celebrated special occasions of people or virtual offsite of companies online. The campaign has been brought to solely focus on giving healthcare workers a chance to de-stress. It is a unique concept created for medical practitioners to bond with colleagues from all over the country and connect in a virtual space that promises unbridled fun and camaraderie. Vista Rooms is also aiming to connect with doctors from Kokilaben, Apollo, Borron Stanley (Chennai), Mahalaxmi Nursing Home & many other hospitals from Delhi, Bangalore, and other areas too for sessions of fun that enable the caregivers to look after themselves for a while.

Also, to commemorate the doctor’s untiring and unending public services, Vista Rooms has pledged to offer 10,000 doctors from the entire country for a complimentary stay for a night for the next six months. With a purpose to provide new experiences and lasting memories and keep their minds off things stressful events, Vista Rooms is offering a travel credit on its properties for a doctor and anyone from their family or friends.