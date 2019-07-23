Vinod Cookware launches 30 new designs of stainless steel bottles to curb single-use plastic bottle consumption

Vinod Cookware, one of India’s oldest kitchenware brand has launched 30 new bottles to its existing range, to fight against plastic pollution and advocate the use of steel bottles. The homegrown brand launches the bottles in series of size and shapes/colours, suiting the varied needs of this generation.

“With Millennials, fitness and health are themselves signals. They drink more water and carry it with them, so it’s an item that becomes part of them and their self-expression. However, currently in the Market there are very traditional options, which is where we understood, it’s not the lack of understanding for steel but rather lack of options. We have launched over 30 new Bottles, to bridge the gap and curb plastic pollution,” said Sunil Agarwal, director, Vinod Cookware.

The steel bottles are shatter resistant and are resistant to corrosion, lasts longer, and tolerant of high temperatures. The bottles sport high quality stainless steel interior, featuring robust insulated walls, engineered for the extreme climatic conditions, without building up germs or any unpleasant odours. The ergonomically designed bottles are handy and come with unique leak-proof locking mechanism.