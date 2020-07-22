Vikram Agarwal: Our future strategy will be directed to bring innovative products focusing on healthy snacking

Read Article

While the pandemic has impacted major businesses in almost all the verticals, the food production businesses, as per reports, remains on the positive side. Adhering to the new precautionary health & safety measures, Vikram Agarwal, MD, Greendot Health Foods, speaks about the impact of the pandemic on the business and their future growth plans for the brand Cornitos

While the world is reeling with the effects of the pandemic and the pandemic-induced lockdown, how at Cornitos did you optimise your costs through the unprecedented times?

In a post lockdown scenario, we hope for a revival of demand and in-home consumption so we need to focus on establishing new benchmarks, new strategies with long term planning.

Production unit is bringing process efficiency at the micro-level through cost control on consumables, controlling process waste, process automation, ensuring breakdown prevention and increasing production efficiency.

We are ensuring the availability of our products to boost sales. We have strengthened the use of digital technology around customers, employees and business operations. Cornitos Social Media handles are being used for digital marketing, online services and e-commerce.

How are you assuring contactless-production of the various SKUs under Cornitos brand?

Cornitos products are being manufactured by Greendot Health Foods in Roorkee after taking all necessary Covid-19 precautions as notified by FSSAI. The manufacturing unit is currently functioning with a limited workforce.

The precautions taken are regular temperature checks done at all the entry points. All working manpower mandatorily goes through sanitization procedures like hand washing, sterilisation of hands, wearing a cap, apron, hand gloves & separate footwear before entering the production area. The process line is cleaned and fully sanitised and production starts after Quality inspection and line clearance by the Quality department.

With institutional sales including the HoReCa sector at an all-time low, how has the same impacted Cornitos? Your contingent plans to reinstate the demand from B2B markets?

Institutional sales are at an all-time low as there is no fresh requirement from cafes, hotels, airlines and cinemas. We are working closely with our institutional clients and finding new value-added products that can be produced in customised packaging for cafes, hotels, airlines and cinemas.



What new SKUs have you planned to introduce in the new normal?

Our future strategy will be directed to bring innovative products focusing on healthy snacking and providing value for money to the consumers. Cornitos is known for quality and product innovation that we will continue. This year, we are working on foraying into the non-corn-based snacks category, most likely the baked format. We will expand POP-N-CRUNCH range and add Immunity boosting snacks like seed-mix in this category.

Future roadmap for Cornitos in the new normal?

In current times, people are spending more time online and on various digital platforms as it’s advisable to stay at home and Cornitos products are just a click away. Cornitos has recently launched e-commerce website as part of our Post Covid strategy. Cornitos full range is also available on Bigbasket, Grofers, Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, Milkbasket, and other grocery portals.