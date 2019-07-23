Vezlay Foods is a key innovator to introduce Soya-based foods with non-veg texture: Amit Bajaj

With a vision to provide nutritious, healthy and scrumptious vegetarian foods and as a key alternative to various meats, Vezlay Foods introduced a range of ready-to-cook foods based on Soya. Noting the high consumption of Soya and Soya based products in India, Amit Bajaj, director, Vezlay Foods informed, “We are one of the first organisations to introduce soya foods with a non-vegetarian texture. A range of our innovative products is first in India.”

Vezlay Foods offers over 35 stock keeping units (SKUs) including Soya Seekh Kabab, Shami Kabab, Nugget, Soya Chop, Soya Leg Pieces, Soya Noodles (Gluten-Free), Soya Vegget TVP (Gluten-Free), Soya Chikka, etc. “We are getting a healthy response from our customers. Our USP lies in the product’s unique taste and texture which is highly appreciated by vegans, vegetarians and also non-vegetarians. Our range of foods contain proteins, rich dietary fibre, are a good source of calcium, and are low in cholesterol levels,” added Bajaj.

The company also provides institutional packs of its range of products in the formats of 1kg, 2kg and 10kg respectively to cater to the HoReCa industry in the country. “Considering the needs of each brand set to particular specifications of food, we also cater with tailor-made products as requested by the head chefs of hotels and institutional kitchens. Our distribution is strong in both the retail and the institutional markets pan-India for we are the premier brand to have such wide range of Soya based frozen and non-frozen products,” expressed Bajaj about the Indian market for Vezlay Foods.

The company has also recently introduced Soya Shawarma which has gained high demand from some of the QSR brands in the country. “With the introduction of such innovative products we are not only tapping the vast Indian market but are also looking to expand to newer international markets including West Asia and the African belt. We have already been exporting our products to the USA, UK and Canada. Our main objective is to provide the customers with a healthier option and an indifferentiable non-veg texture while also keeping the products cost-effective,” concluded Bajaj.

Vezlay Foods services to leading hospitality brands including ITC Hotels, Taj Hotels, Holiday Inn, Country Inn & Suites, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Blu Resorts, Ambassador Hotel and Mayfair Hotels & Resorts, among others.