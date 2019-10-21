Varu by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts opens in the North-west of Maldives

Nestled in the pristine Indian Ocean, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts has launched its newest resort, VARU by Atmosphere in the Maldives. It is the fifth Maldivian property by the Atmosphere Group and 40 minutes ride on a speed boat from Male International Airport to the North-west of the Maldives.

The motto of the new island is “Naturally Maldivian” and therefore the 5-star resort combines local tradition and culture with contemporary design and first-class service. VARU by Atmosphere features 108 luxurious villas that are a few metres from the white sandy beach with spacious interiors and outdoor decks, surrounded by lush green vegetation; while 69 Overwater Villas with signature Maldivian-style interiors and direct access to the turquoise lagoon from the deck.

VARU by Atmosphere offers minimalistic design styles with splashes of vibrant colours and comes with the option of private pools. VARU comes from the local language ‘Dhivehi’ and means life in abundance, strength and resilience and above all authenticity. The resort also offers an eclectic range of spectacular dining options that will include Charcoal (Sizzle and Grill by the Beach), Nü (Over-Water Mediterranean Seafood Specialty), Kaagé (Maldivian Specialty) involve them in experiencing the local culture and the warm hospitality as they submerge in the resort’s island reef also known to be home to Mantas and other vibrant wildlife species; which will allow the guests to participate in unique snorkelling and diving experiences, unlike any other experience being offered in the beautiful country of Maldives. Varu by Atmosphere has introduced an exciting package that combines your entire stay into one seamless experience. The all-inclusive plan offers an array of food and unlimited beverage options, and the premium brands of spirits, beer and wine at the three specialty restaurants.

Additionally, the resort also offers full access to sports and recreation centre, along with unlimited snorkeling, ELENA spa, gymnasium and kids club. VARU by Atmosphere is a perfect blend between contemporary architecture and tropical vibes of the island paradise.

“The launch of Varu by Atmosphere strengthens Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts presence in the Maldivian market. With 5 hotels in the Maldives and few in the pipeline, we seek to offer solace to the modern traveller,” said Venkata Giri, COO, Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts.