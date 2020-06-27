Uttarakhand tourism department assumes online registration facility to make tourism self-employment and homestay scheme available to more people

Read Article

The Uttarakhand government is focusing on generating more employment opportunities for the youth of the state. During the pandemic, the tourism department of the state has started the online registration facility for the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme and Homestay Scheme to make the benefits of government schemes available to more people.

Dilip Jawalkar, secretary – Tourism, said that with the implementation of online application system, transparency will be increased and time will be saved as well as monitoring of the scheme can be done effectively. Applicants desirous of availing benefits under both these schemes will no longer be required to visit the department’s office. The registrations of both the above-mentioned schemes can be done online. This system will also allow real-time monitoring of the applications for both the schemes.

Under the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme for the youths of Uttarakhand, can start their employment by purchasing buses/ electric buses to operate on the routes of the state and can avail 50 per cent subsidy or up to 15 lakh for the purchase of bus scheme.

This self-employment scheme has been provided to the people of the entire Uttarakhand state. Buses will be operated only for the designated routes of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation and for the inner city places. Along with this, it will also be mandatory that out of the places where buses will be run, the station to start or go to travel should be in Uttarakhand. To promote tourism in the state of Uttarakhand on both sides of the buses, it will be mandatory to have the logo of the slogan or tourism department.

Jawalkar also said that this will provide the facility for tourists to travel on the travel route and will provide better transport. This innovation will also enable the local youth to join the self-employment by getting maximum government support.

In case of purchase of vehicles other than buses under Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Swarojgar Yojana, 25 per cent subsidy will be applicable. It is known that under this scheme, the subsidy up to 33 per cent/ 25 per cent or up to a maximum of 15 lakhs/ 10 lakhs is given in the non-vehicle items in the hilly/ plains areas whereas 33 per cent/ 25 per cent in the hilly and plains areas under the Homestay scheme. Or there is a provision to give subsidy up to a maximum of 10 lakhs and 7.5 lakhs in hilly and plain areas respectively.

Any Uttarakhand resident who wants to take advantage of this scheme can make their registration online by visiting the given link (http://vcsgscheme.uk.gov.in).