Uttarakhand Government lifts travel restrictions; allows hotels & homestays to re-open

Read Article

Issuing the guidelines for Unlock 2.0, the Government of Uttarakhand yesterday lifted the travel restrictions on inter-district, inter-state and international travellers and allowed the homestays and hotels, outside the containment zones, to open up for business.

As per the guidelines issued, all tourists, who are visiting from other parts of the country, will have to necessarily upload their test report on the web portal https://smartcity dehradun.uk.gov.in. District authorities will ensure the proper verification of the medicals reports of the concerned persons at the border check posts at the time of the entry. The hotels will also have to ensure that their visitors have undergone RT-PCR tests from ICMR authorised labs not earlier than 72 hours from the time of arrival, reflecting the Covid-19 negative report.

All asymptomatic inbound persons visiting the state from outside India will have to mandatorily register themselves on the web portal and has to undergo a period of seven days in institutional quarantine and seven days in home quarantine.

The guidelines have exempted the inter-district travelers from being quarantined, however they too have to register themselves on the web portal prior to the journey.

While there is no limit prescribed for the duration of stay for the tourists, however the hotels or homestays are required to take the booking for minimum of seven days for the tourists. Bars situated within the hotel premises are still not allowed to operate. However, hotels are allowed to serve liquor only as part of room service, subject to the compliance of social distancing and safety.