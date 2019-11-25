US Cranberries organises masterclass with Chef Saransh Goila to promote the superfruit’s benefits

US Cranberries recently organised a masterclass with Chef Saransh Goila at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. The event focused on highlighting the benefits of “America’s original superfruit” and the journey of this delicious berry from the lush fields of the US straight to Indian supermarkets for everyday consumption.

The masterclass followed by a special food tasting with dishes made using cranberries, wherein food experts and bloggers participated with the chef to experience the ‘Eat a Cranberry Day’ initiative. Chef Goila started the workshop by introducing the audience to the ruby red berries, dried and sugar-coated by US Cranberries to enhance the sweet and tangy flavours. Since cranberries are mostly associated with Western cuisine, Chef Goila spoke extensively about incorporating the berries in Indian staples like Raj Kachori, Rasgulla, pulao, kebabs, and chutneys for a unique twist in taste.

Speaking about his decision to endorse cranberries, Chef Goila mentioned, “For me, the first memory of cranberries is associated with Christmas, as I used to bake a lot of desserts using these berries for the festival. I feel these berries go well with anything that includes dairy, and one can use them in different ways to enhance the flavours in a dish.”

The chef conducted a live cooking session and showcased how to prepare cream cheese kebabs with cranberry chilli chutney using Indian ingredients and answered general questions about the superfruit while interacting with the audience. The sweet savoury kebabs were followed by a delicious dessert called baked cranberry rasgulla, which was prepared in the second leg of the cookout session.

Apart from foodies and aspiring cooks who packed a full house, in attendance were the experts from the brand who gave an insight into the history of the berries. Sanchit Kukreja, principal consultant –Retail from Technopak, informed, “Through these events, we are trying to create awareness and advocacy about the cranberries that are full of antioxidants, Vitamin C and have amazing health benefits. We are doing a month-long promotional event with select restaurants in Delhi and Mumbai to celebrate cranberry month from November 28. The idea is to reach out to the masses and make it accessible for everyone across pan India through various brands.”