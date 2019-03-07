Trending now

UK-based nightlife brand Toy Room debuts in India, opens at Aloft New Delhi Aerocity

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Launched this January, Toy Room New Delhi is the highly anticipated latest addition to the global A-list nightlife brand Toy Room. Present in eight different countries, Toy Room is one of the biggest UK-based international entertainment brands with outposts already operating in London, Dubai, Istanbul, Rome, Mykonos, Athens, and São Paulo. Housed within the vibrant Aloft Hotel Aerocity, Toy Room New Delhi will be bringing its brand of celebrity glamour to India’s nightlife interest.

Toy Room New Delhi will be delivering an upscale nightclub experience with a focus on delivering premium hospitality. The Toy Room brand is internationally known for placing children’s toys and imagery in an entertaining setting for adults, bringing together the notion of innocence alongside deviant party behaviour.

With a 400-person capacity the venue is designed by New Delhi-based interior architects Chromed Design Studio, which has elevated the space with luxe interiors including metal and rose gold fixtures and fittings, reflective mirrors and leather seating. Local touches will be reflected throughout the venue with one-of-a-kind customised art works from young and budding Indian artists.

Emulating the London flagship, edgy hip-hop inspired graffiti murals cover the walls commissioned by New Delhi-based Charlz Art House the venue also boasts of an expansive octopus-shaped bar making it easy for club-goers to party and mingle while enjoying the cocktails.

Indian restaurateur Akshay Anand is the visionary who is bringing Toy Room to India. For over 10 years, Anand has been defining and influencing India’s entertainment and dining scene whilst opening some of New Delhi’s most popular and finest eateries loved by the fashion set and Bollywood stars.

