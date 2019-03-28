Udyan Tea’s signature blend Ayurveda Tea bags Bronze medal at The Global Tea Championship

The Global Tea Championship, an independent competition, judged by tea professionals to distinguish the highest quality & best-tasting teas commercially available, has awarded one of Udyan Tea’s signature blends – Ayurveda Tea, with a Bronze medal as it won in the Blended Black Tea category.

The championship held from February 23 -24 at Informa Exhibitions in Boulder, Colorado, presented six Gold, 19 Silver and 32 Bronze medals to the best, premium hot loose leaf teas in various categories from around the world. Three judges tasted and evaluated all of the teas, including- Lydia Kung, importer/exporter and expert with VeriLeaf LLC in Rosemead, Calif.; Gilbert Kendzior, owner of All Points Tea Consulting LLC in Wilmington, N.C.; and Rob McCaleb, founder, and president of the Herb Research Foundation in Boulder, Colorado.

The judges spent two days meticulously examining, tasting and evaluating each of the teas before choosing the winners. As per Kung, the strongest tea entries clearly exemplified the definitive features of the category in terms of leaf appearance, liquor aroma, and taste. She also added that these teas possessed an inviting and nuanced complexity of flavour. “The felicitous coming together of these traits, in turn, leads us to consider how we establish benchmark teas, and how we may continually elevate these criteria,” she said.

“Our award-winning Ayurveda Tea is a potent spicy tea blend with healing properties of turmeric and an array of other herbs. It is also one of the six teas offered by Udyan Tea under its range of ‘health teas’. An intelligently concocted medley of spices, Ayurveda Tea offers you the goodness of tea combined with the medicinal properties of Ayurveda. With a predominant flavor of clove, and with hints of turmeric, Ayurveda Tea will give you the soothing warmth you didn’t know you needed,” said Soveet Gupta, COO, Udyan Tea.