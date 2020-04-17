Uday Verma: We at Lucaris will continue to uplift our product designs and quality as well as enhance services

Read Article

While businesses across sectors are strategising dynamic plans to gain traction after the lifting of the lockdown, Uday Verma, executive director – Customer and Channel Development, Ocean Glass Public Company, said, at Lucaris, as the leading crystalware partner of the hospitality business worldwide, they will continue to uplift their product designs and quality as well as enhance services at all fronts to ensure that their food and beverage partners meet the expected levels. By Akshay Nayak

What will be the short term and long-term impact of coronavirus on the luxury glassware in India? India being one of the top international markets for Lucaris, what are the challenges the brand is facing due to the lockdown?

The short-term impact is being felt in many industries including luxury glassware. The lockdown imposed by most of the countries has severely impacted the travel sector causing a big slump in the hospitality industry. Along with hotels and food joints, consumers making their purchases at offline retailers have also been affected.

COVID-19 is likely to bring some changes in the society and the way people live today may get modified due to apparent adjustments in economy, digitalisation, and the way people have been looking at healthcare until now. Most of us are likely to become more conscious towards our health and hygiene; home entertainment, e-money and online business are likely to get a bigger boost. Eventually, in the long run, people shall lead better lives and treat themselves with luxury glassware to cheer for each other.

As the hospitality industry has taken a beating amidst the pandemic, how do you as a B2B solution provider to the global hospitality sector at large see the business dynamics moving further?

The pandemic has caused a severe dip in consumer demand across the board. The hospitality industry has been facing a turbulent time like never before. However, demand shall bounce back in V-shape or U-shape. Afterwards, how quickly and accurately one embraces the change will play a vital role. At that stage, the most important shall be how to design a corresponding customer experience, how to turn crisis into opportunity and how to embrace the opportunity for development. Such key challenges shall be faced by the hospitality leaders and quality of the service excellence shall become extremely important.

We, at Lucaris, as the leading crystalware partner of the hospitality business worldwide, will continue to uplift our product designs and quality as well as enhance services at all fronts to ensure our food and beverage partners meet the expected levels. Also, improving our online communication to spread the knowledge of Lucaris being environmentally friendly and safe shall continue to be the most important part of our promises. We will take our stakeholders along and continue to imparting the right knowledge for a better tomorrow.

What new plans and strategies are underway at Lucaris once the world puts behind this crisis? Future roadmap for the company?

Lucaris is dedicated to delivering exceptional lifestyle experience in the best possible way to modernise urban living in India. We are focusing on print and digital communication and closely working with online players in India to ensure a seamless experience. Once the current crisis is over, we are all set to greet and treat hospitality and all distinguished customers in India with an exceptional product range.

Lucaris aims to be a strategic partner in the premium hospitality business across Asia by offering unique and authentic experience through the world-class design and quality crystalware. We have been the preferred partner of leading global hotel chain groups in Asia Pacific including Marriott, Hilton, Kempinski, Accor and Minor Hotels worldwide. In India, Lucaris has already been in luxury brand hotels and restaurants, to name a few, Hyatt Regency New Delhi, JW Marriott Jaipur, Westin Gurgoan, and in Indian Accent Restaurant New Delhi, which is one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018.