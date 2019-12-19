Two Michelin-Starred Chef Alberto Ferruz to showcase Spanish cuisine at Taj West End, Bengaluru

After successfully hosting two editions of the ‘Spanish Extravaganza’, Taj once again forayed into the land of gastronomic experiences, Spain, this time with Chef Alberto Ferruz. Chef Alberto is a master of flavours and is known for his innovative take on traditional Spanish Cuisine from the Jávea and the Marina Alta regions. His restaurant BonAmb just received its second Michelin star and third Repsol Sun within just eight years of opening its doors.

The culinary journey took place at Taj’s flagship, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, for a three-day Spanish feast from December 13-15, 2019, at The Chambers. Chef Alberto will showcase his trademark techniques at the Taj West End, Bengaluru, from the December 21-23, 2019.

For both venues, Chef Ferruz has designed an exquisite Michelin dinner experience with signature recipes. Guests are in store for bold distinctive flavours as Chef Alberto presents dishes like a ‘Cucumber and Curry’ appetiser and a ‘Spiced Aubergine’ dessert. The stellar six-course Spanish tasting menu will be paired with wines from the region.

Speaking on the association, Taljinder Singh, senior VP – SeleQtions & South Mumbai Hotels and GM – The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, said, “The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai has always been instrumental in bringing in the best of global cuisines and experiences to India. Our engagement with Spanish food and its culture has been a massive success year after year, and we look forward to creating some exciting memories with Chef Aberto this year.”

Chef Ferruz has had an incredible food journey. The Spanish proverb ‘he grew up between fires’ couldn’t be more true in his case. When he was only 12 years old, he was working in his uncle’s restaurant ‘La Bodega’. From there, there was no turning back. He has worked with the best chefs in Spain and Paris, and has achieved tremendous recognition at some of the biggest culinary events.