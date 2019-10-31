Tulleeho unveils 30 Best Bars India 2019

Tulleeho – a provider of beverage education, training and consulting services in India, addressing the hospitality industry, the end consumer and the hospitality student, unveiled the 30 Best Bars India 2019 list on October 23 at a well-attended awards show at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. 30 Best Bars India 2019 ranking is based on a nationwide poll of more than 200 bar enthusiasts and industry experts. It is envisioned as an independent annual bar ranking, backed by a strong intention to give Indian talent global recognition. It is a platform to recognise & raise the standards of bars and beverage service in India. It aims to provide Indian bars and bartending talent an opportunity to gain prominence in the international markets and also help promote bartending as a serious profession across the country.

New Delhi’s Sidecar emerged as India’s Best Bar, followed by The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai), Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy (Gurgaon), Comorin (Gurgaon) and House of Nomad – Taj Land’s End (Mumbai). Aer – Four Seasons (Mumbai), Byg Brewski Brewing Company (Bangalore) , O Pedro (Mumbai), PCO (New Delhi), The Hong Kong Club- Andaz Delhi (New Delhi) round up the Top 10 list.

New Delhi NCR dominates the citywise 30 Best Bar 2019 ranking with 10 bars, followed by Mumbai with 9 bars, 8 from Bangalore and 3 from Kolkata. In the awards category, House of Nomad, Taj Lands End (Mumbai) won Best Bar Design Award; The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai) and Byg Brewski Company (Bangalore) jointly won the Best Bar Team Award; Varun Sudhakar of The Runway Project by PizzaExpress (Mumbai) was declared the Best Bartender; Toit (Bangalore) won the Best Microbrewery / Taproom Award; Aer, Four Seasons (Mumbai) won the Best Hotel Bar Award.

Sidecar (New Delhi) won the Best Cocktail Menu Award, Best Independent Bar Award in addition to Best Bar Award. Shatbhi Basu was the winner of the inaugural Industry Legend Award, and Harbour Bar, The Taj Mahal Palace (Mumbai) won the Best Vintage Bar Award.

Public favorites were Refinery 091 (Kolkata) and Byg Brewski Company (Bangalore) which won the People’s Choice Best Bar Award, and People’s Choice Best Microbrewery/ Taproom Award respectively. These awards were based on an open online poll for the public.

Speaking at the event, Vikram Achanta, co-founder and CEO, Tulleeho said, “This has been a very interesting journey for us. We started with a master list of 450 deserving bars across more than 12 cities in the country to arrive at our list of 30 Best Bars. This attests to the fast growing nature of the bar scene in the country. Some of the winners will easily measure up to the best in Asia.”

Leading up to 30 Best Bars India 2019, 13 leading bars in the NCR region also hosted a week long Cocktail Carnival from 14 to 19 October. The bars curated six special cocktails each for their patrons for the week and offered at a special pricing. A special bar takeover was organised on 22 October, where – The Bombay Canteen from Mumbai and Off-the-Record from Chennai along with the Bar Masons consultancy from Chennai took over the bar at Together at 12th in Le Meridian Gurgaon to celebrate the eve before the announcement night.

30 Best Bars India, 2019, was supported by some of the biggest names in the Indian alcohol and associate industries.