TripAdvisor awards 13 hotels and four restaurants of Lords Hotels & Resorts with Certificate of Excellence 2019

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Lords Hotels & Resorts has been honored by TripAdvisor with the Certificate of Excellence, 2019. One of the world’s biggest website companies providing hotel and restaurant reviews, TripAdvisor has identified 13 of Lords Hotels & Resorts’ hotels and four of its restaurants for consistently delivering great service. The Certificate of Excellence is rewarded to establishments that have received great reviews timely by taking into account the quality, quantity and the latest reviews submitted by travellers.

Speaking about the achievement, P R Bansal, COO, Lords Hotels & Resorts said, “TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence is benchmark recognition that a hotel qualifies for based on consistent, positive guest reviews. To be recognised for quality by one of the world’s largest traveler community is quite an acknowledgement and we wish to thank our patrons for their support. It encourages us to continue offering our guests true value stays through exhilarating hospitality experiences.”

The hotels recognised by TripAdvisor are – Lords Plaza Surat, Grand Plaza Lords Inn Jammu, Mirage Lords Inn Kathmandu, Aakar Lords Inn Saputara, Goradia’s Lords Inn Shirdi, Lion Lords Inn Rajula, Lords Eco Inn Dahej, Dwarkadhish Lords Eco Inn Dwarka, Lords Inn Somnath, Lords Inn Porbandar, Revival Lords Inn Vadodara, Top3 Lords Resort Bhavnagar. The restaurants that have received certificates are Lords Plaza, Surat – Blue Coriander; The Lime Tree, Dwarkadish Lords Eco Inn, Dwarka – Blue Coriander and Mirage Lords Inn Kathmandu – Blue Coriander.

