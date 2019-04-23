Trident, Nariman Point to host week-long North-East Indian cuisine showcase by Chef Kezang PS Rai

Trident, Nariman Point Mumbai is bringing a special culinary showcase at its restaurant India Jones which will showcase an exclusive gourmet experience of cuisine from the ‘Seven Sisters of India’, based on fresh, seasonal ingredients, with dishes curated by Chef Kezang PS Rai, visiting the hotel from The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata.

Chef Rai hails from the Dooars region that constitutes the picturesque plains of Alipurduar district. Geographically, to the North of Dooars is the Kingdom of Bhutan and to its South is Bangladesh. The menu has been bifurcated to celebrate the best from the Seven Sisters of India: Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam, Manipur, and Mizoram covering a huge area of 255,511 square kilometers.

The dishes to be served would include handpicked dishes such as the Chicken Neiiong, that is Chicken with black sesame from Meghalaya served with a Ja doh tomato salad and Khasi pulao; Nga taoba thongba, that is a Manipuri style fried fish curry with green peas served with potato and lentil nuggets curry and lotus stem salad called Bodi thongba, thombou shingju; Kalhang pork or the Naga pork curry with raja & bhut jolokia & chillies, is a signature dish served with Axonhe vegetables, mosedeng which is a fermented soyabean vegetable stew and dry fish chutney; Lengphar leh tumthang chum, which is a Mizo fish stew with fresh herbs, served with boiled vegetables, ripchi-lun that is fresh bambooshoot and a garlic chives relish; Sungat diya misa maas, an Assamese style prawns steamed in a green bamboo tube with Jackfruit and olive pickle and gondhoraj lim; Perok ekung Arunachali, a style of chicken steamed with fermented bambooshoot and spices, served with Chhurpi vegetables, radish and sesame pickle that comprises of a vegetable and yak cheese stew; A delicious Butter Tea that is a Tibetan wellness beverage known to be an instant refresher after a long day, served with the quintessential Marie biscuit.

The cuisine from the North-East region heavily depends on herbs and dishes are cooked with little or no oil. Contrary to the pre-conditioned notion that the cuisine is insipid, each dish has the complexity of fine flavours and is considered to be one of the healthiest and well balanced culinary representations.

Chef Rai endeavours to do away with long-standing myths and serve each dish with rich storytelling of authenticity, anecdotes, legends, and even popular folklore. From wild herbs, smoked meats, exotic fruits, and vegetables that celebrates the biodiversity of the North-East, all ingredients for the culinary showcase have been sourced from a network of suppliers from across the North-East.

The special lunch and dinner selection at India Jones will be available from April 26 to May 1 at India Jones.