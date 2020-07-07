Toshali Sands Puri organises lockdown weddings

Read Article

Opening after three months of shutdown, Toshali Sands Puri reached out to couples & families who are contemplating an intimate wedding during these testing times of lockdown instead of waiting, thereby spearheading in organising lockdown weddings in India. Nestled in Balukhanda Reserve Forest at the Konark marine drive and with the sprawling 33 acres of lush greenery, Toshali Sands Puri, the four-star Ethnic Village Resort said that it organises simple, ethnic yet sophisticated marriage with proper social distancing.

Three back-to-back lockdown weddings were organised at Toshali Sands Puri with all the related functions of Mehendi, Haldi & Engagement on 10-11 June, 28-29 June and 01-02 July for families based out of Gurugram, Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively. All the weddings were telecast through live streaming for the virtual participation and blessings of extended family members, relatives & friends.

The staff at Toshali Sands assured that the flowers were fumigated, sanitisers replaced the gulabjal in greeting the handful of guests at the entrance and masks became a compulsory wedding accessory. All the guests had their temperatures checked every day with proper social distancing.

“In this time of emergency, marriages in a natural ethnic village ambience at Toshali Sands in the holy city of Lord Jagannath Puri will give the couples a homely feel, a spiritual strength and joy of togetherness with close family members. Safety and comfort of our guests are our prime concerns while arranging lockdown weddings”, expressed Upendra Shanbhag, GM, Toshali Sands Ethnic Village Resort, Puri.

Toshali Sands located in the holy city of Puri, known for the shrine of Shree Jagannath Dham, is aesthetically designed to match the architectures of the temples of Odisha and showcasing local ethnicity. The resort has tastefully decorated 114 rooms including 42 private freestanding cottages and 13 villas, 5 conference halls, over 1200 coconut trees, multi-cuisine restaurant, shopping arcade, swimming pool, ayurvedic spa, well-equipped gym, children park, tennis courts, organic farm, natural pond ‘Alive’, etc.