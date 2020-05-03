Top Canadian chefs launch one million CAD relief fund for restaurant and hospitality workers

Read Article

Chefs Vikram Vij, Victor Barry, and Dan Geltner announced recently the creation of the Canadian Hospitality Worker Relief Fund (CHWRF) to support restaurant and hospitality workers financially impacted by Covid-19. Chef Vikram is an author, entrepreneur, and co-owner of Vij’s Restaurant, Rangoli Restaurant and My Shanti in BC; Barry is the chef-owner of PianoPiano and Cafe CanCan in Toronto; and Geltner chef-owner of Le Kitchen, Le Catering, Wonderburger, and works as a chef consultant in Montreal.

The Fund, which will start accepting applications on May 6, will provide one-time CAD500 grants to restaurant and hospitality workers including cooks, servers, dishwashers, bartenders, delivery people and others who suddenly find themselves in distress and in urgent need of items such as groceries, medication, and/or other health products.

“CAD500 grants are a welcome support for hospitality workers,” “These additional funds will be an immense help for front-of-house and back-of-house staff, especially those who work in minimum-wage, entry-level positions like international and local students,” said Chef Vij.

Barry added, “The hospitality community is my extended family. Since I was 11 years old, I’ve had the privilege of working side-by-side with the exceptional people who make, serve, and deliver your food. And now more than ever these hardworking people need our help, which is why I am proud to support the Canadian Hospitality Worker Relief Fund initiative.”

“The Canadian restaurant industry is suffering as many restaurant and hospitality workers find themselves without work and in need of financial assistance. I am proud to join the CHWRF in supporting workers and their families here in Quebec and the rest of the country,” said Geltner

The Fund will be administered by the Design Exchange, a Canadian registered charity that also serves as an event venue in Toronto, and promoted across Canada with the help of community partners: Elevate, Staffy, La Tablée des Chefs, and Spiffy. CHWRF Founding Partners including Uber Eats, Garland and Welbilt Canada have pledged over CAD1 million to launch the fund.

Lola Kassim, general manager, Uber Eats Canada, said, “The restaurant industry has rallied around this health crisis to feed Canadians and help keep our country safe. We welcome the opportunity to be a founding partner of the Canadian Hospitality Worker Relief Fund, and the contributions it will make to impacted workers, including delivery people.”

Mary Chiarot, VP, general manager, Garland – Welbilt Canada stated, “The foodservice industry and its workers are facing unprecedented challenges and need support for the most basic needs. It is at times like these that we believe it is our obligation to give back to the industry that has done so much for Garland, the Welbilt brands and our employees for over 60 years. As an industry leader, Garland stands behind and supports the Canadian Hospitality Workers Relief Fund in its efforts towards making a positive impact on workers in our industry. We challenge all foodservice suppliers to join Garland in giving back. #TogetherWeCanOvercome.”