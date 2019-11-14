Tonino Lamborghini Company launches Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Beverages products in India

On November 9, in Mumbai, it was officially announced with a special event the distribution in India of the Tonino Lamborghini luxury beverages products, amid the presence of the CEO and VP of Tonino Lamborghini Company, Ferruccio Lamborghini, and the founder of M/s Heinrich and official distributor for Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Beverages products for India, Thomas Manoj; VIP guests and local authorities.

Tonino Lamborghini Company was founded in Italy in 1981 by Tonino Lamborghini, heir of the Lamborghini family. T Lamborghini has taken inspiration from his family heritage and his vast experience in mechanical and automotive engineering to develop a lifestyle experience brand with a range of luxury design products, including: watches, eyewear, smartphones, perfumes, furniture, clothing, sports accessories, golf & utility carts, 5-star boutique hotels, real estate projects, cafés and lounge.

Driven by a challenging spirit and eclecticism that characterise his DNA, in the mid ‘90s, T Lamborghini was among the first entrepreneurs to launch his own line of made in Italy Beverages line. To this day, his mission is to spread the intrinsic energy of the brand through a line of iconic Italian beverage products.

The exclusive Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Beverage line today includes Espresso coffee, Hot Chocolate, Energy Drink and Vodka. The products interpret the spirit of the brand also through an appealing design and a unique packaging style.

All Tonino Lamborghini Beverage products are synonymous throughout the world of Made in Italy, high quality and style. Distributed in more than 40 countries, the products are worldwide present in HoReCa and Super HoReCa, in selected clubs, in specialised retail channels and in branded hotels, lounges and cafeterias.

The full range of branded products will be officially distributed In India thanks to the collaboration with the famous Indian distributor M/s Heinrich.

“I am glad to announce today the collaboration with Heinrich for the distribution of Tonino Lamborghini beverages in this great growing Country”- said Ferruccio Lamborghini. “Since ’90, at the beginning of this challenge for my father Tonino in the field of beverages, the mission of our company is to spread worldwide the intrinsic energy of the brand also through a line of iconic Italian beverage products. Made in Italy, exclusive receipt, unique design packaging, and unmistakable flavour, are core values for our Tonino Lamborghini Luxury beverages line, which goal is to accompany the customers from the breakfast to the evenings, representing a true Italian upscale lifestyle. Therefore, I would like to express our special thanks and appreciation for the efforts in representing our Italian brand style here in India through the distribution of our beverage products to M/s Heinrich. As you know, you are not simply distributing beverages, you are offering to your clients a real Italian way of life,” he added.

“It is my great honour and prestige to distribute Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Beverages in India,” said Manoj. “From now on our customers will have the chance to taste the perfect cup of Italian coffee and Hot Chocolate, and will have the opportunity to add to their nights a touch of real Italian Style and energy tasting the Tonino Lamborghini Energy Drink and Tonino Lamborghini Vodka! Thanks to this new collaboration we will bring to India a part of Italy! All our efforts will be to offer these high-quality products in all Indian HoReCa and Super HoReCa channels,” added Manoj.