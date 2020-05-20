Tivoli Hotels & Resorts implements the “Safe & Clean” Seal of the Portuguese Tourism Board in all properties

Read Article

Brand reinforces several hygiene measures in preparation for the hotels reopening

Tivoli Hotels & Resorts is preparing the gradual hotels reopening in Portugal from June onwards and having in mind the well-being of both customers and employees, is pleased to confirm the attribution of the “Safe & Clean” seal from the Portuguese Tourism Board to all properties.

Each hotel has an internal responsible for implementing and monitoring all the measures determined by the “Safe & Clean” seal, in compliance with the local health authorities. As part of the new requirements, all hotels are implementing enhanced levels of hygiene and using specific disinfectants against Covid-19 in all public areas, including lobbies, restaurants, swimming pools and guest rooms.

“The assignment of this “Safe & Clean” seal is an important step in preparation for our hotels to welcome guest again with confidence and reinforces the already rigorous hygiene and safety protocols that our hotels have always followed”, said Adriana Jacinto, director of operational excellence for the hotel chain in Portugal.

These measures include enhanced hygiene and disinfection within bedrooms, cleaning several times a day surfaces and objects in common use (including counters, light and elevator switches, door handles, cabinet handles), availability of hand sanitisers at various points in the hotel and a variety of specific extra measures to ensure the health of guests during their stay, such as disinfection of luggage on arrival and key cards. These guidelines also extend to all back of house operations from supply chain deliveries to culinary preparation areas and housekeeping procedures.

Hotels are implementing all these measures with respect for sustainability, buying, whenever possible, individual protection equipment from local suppliers, and using environment friendly cleaning products.

Regarding its employees, the hotels will measure body temperature daily, reinforce the necessary training in hygiene and safety and in the internal protocol of each hotel, as well as provide personal protective equipment.

The hotel layout will be reorganised in order to guarantee the social distance in public areas, including restaurants that will operate with the highest health and safety standards with all meals served at the table and freshly prepared by our chefs, including breakfast.

Tivoli Hotels & Resorts is part of the Minor Hotels and currently operates 16 properties in Portugal, Brazil and Qatar.