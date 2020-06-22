Third Mercure-branded hotel to open in South Korea this August

Read Article

Accor Ambassador Korea, in partnership with Seohan Tourism Development Co., will be opening Mercure Ambassador Seoul Hongdae this August.

Locally inspired and offering a stimulating sense of place, Mercure hotels act as genuine portals to the destinations in which they serve. Located in Hongdae, a district renowned for attracting Seoul’s younger crowd and vibrant spirit, Mercure Ambassador Seoul Hongdae will showcase its design through a series of trendy art pieces and murals. Guests staying at the hotel can look forward to an array of immersive experiences from discovering street art and fashion to the very best local attractions in the precinct.

“Mercure is a trusted brand that allows travellers to really immerse themselves in the destination. Mercure Ambassador Seoul Hongdae is located in close proximity to the four universities, where the district is renowned for its bustling nightlife and underground culture,” said Patrick Basset, chief operating officer, Accor, Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives.

Featuring 270 guestrooms, the hotel boasts an all-day-dining restaurant, a lobby bar, fitness centre and laundromat. Offering convenient access to Hongdae Subway Station with three subway line connections, guest can explore the neighbouring unique cafes, cosy galleries, fashion shops, art markets, clubs, bars and gourmet eateries.

“This is the first hotel opened in the north western part of Seoul. Hongdae is renowned for its vibrant urban arts and amazing music scene. The hotel is located in close proximity to both Incheon and Gimpo International Airport, offering visitors an opportunity to explore some of the great attractions nearby,” said Steve Choi, President in Seohan Tourism Development Co., Ltd, an affiliated company of Ambassador Group.

Fully equipped with Internet of Things (IoT), all guestrooms can be easily controlled by guests’ own smart devices, while Chromecast and Bluetooth speakers enhance the digital experience. A business corner and meeting facilities are available for corporate meetings and events while the outdoor courtyard garden offers the perfect venue for private parties and cocktails.

“Hongdae has become one of the top three tourist spots followed by Myeongdong and Dongdaemun when the Airport Railroad Express (AREX) opened in 2010. One of the hippest areas in Seoul, Hongdae is the hotspot for all the cool and trendy places in Korea. The opening of Mercure Ambassador Seoul Hongdae reflects the distinct character and culture of the precinct and we are confident that this new addition to our current 15 hotels in Seoul will provide for even more memorable experiences,” added Vincent Lelay, VP -Operations, for South Korea.

Accor Ambassador Korea Hotel Management Co. is currently operating 24 hotels across seven different cities. Mercure Ambassador Seoul Hongdae is the third Mercure-branded hotel to arrive in South Korea, joining a collection of 800+ addresses globally across 62 countries.