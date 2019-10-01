Third edition of The RARE Showcase to address international market about sustainable hospitality

RARE India, which is a collection of some of the finest palace stays, boutique hotels, wildlife lodges, homestays and retreats of the Indian sub-continent, will be hosting the third edition of The RARE Showcase at The Imperial in New Delhi on 17 and 18 April, 2020.

Ever since its launch in 2004, RARE India has been promoting concept hotels that operate on a few basic tenets like conservation, repurposing heritage and creating livelihoods for the local community, all in the ambit of luxury and comfort. The RARE Community currently marks its presence in India, Nepal and Bhutan, 16 states in India alone and a community of 64 hotels and experiences as brands. In sync with the Community’s commitment towards Conscious Luxury, the central theme of The RARE Showcase 2020 will be ‘Conscious Luxury is Future Ready!’

Speaking about the third edition of this unique event, Shoba Mohan, founder, RARE India, said, “RARE India has evolved along the principles of its protagonists, whom we call our Hero Partners, some still struggling with uncertain return on investments and uneven average room rates, yet unstinting in their commitment to ‘Conscious Luxury’ that straddles commerce and conservation, community and innovation. The RARE Showcase 2020 is a celebration of this spirit; of creating shared value through partnerships around the globe and in true tradition of explorers to go where no one has tread before – to provoke thought, create trends and be future ready.”

She added, “The event will also allow us to present our Hero Brands to the international market and show how they are committed to the seven principles that we endorse – measurable community impact; conservation of natural heritage; preservation of built heritage; promoting intangible heritage as local experiences; sensitive land and efficient resource utilisation; sustainable solutions and best practices; and excellence in service, style and design.”

Most of the hotels in the RARE Community are set away from the repetitive and regular routes, aspire to tread softly on the land they are set in and preserve the innocence of the destination. 23 of the hotels have adopted policies to be free of single use plastic, 15 are working on safe garbage disposal, 18 have implemented water conservation policies, 20 partners run their operations with teams trained from the local community, 35 partners promote local craft, art, folk, farm produce and festivals and 50 partners on board focus on destination discovery through walks, bicycle rides and local immersions. The RARE Showcase 2020 will be a perfect opportunity for domestic and international tour operators to gain a fresh perspective on how the Community connects travellers with the land and its people in unique ways.

Some of the key highlights of this two-day long extravaganza will be ‘Take Your Time’ personal sessions with hotel owners and experience curators; ‘A Museum of Stories’ where visitors will get to engage with passionate raconteurs through art, verse, song and craft; and ‘Conversations’ consisting of brief and spontaneous sessions with thought leaders from various fields of interest.

RARE India, which is an ALLY of the Transformation Travel Council, will be organizing The RARE Showcase 2020 in partnership with UNESCO, TOFTigers, The Imperial, Wildlife SOS and Tripadvisor.