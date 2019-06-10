The Westin Mumbai Garden City celebrates ‘Digital Detox Day’ on Global Wellness Day

The Westin Mumbai Garden City announced a ‘Digital Detox Day’ and participated in a worldwide movement to support Global Wellness Day. With the slogan ‘One day can change your whole life,’ Global Wellness Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of June every year as an international day. A Digital Detox Box was specially designed for this occasion and was placed at the reception, spa and the three dining outlets at the hotel.

Patrons were invited to join in the global wellness movement by surrendering their phones, iPads, laptops or any other electronic devices in the detox boxes, while they enjoyed their meal, drink or spa treatment at the hotel. Guests who participated in this digital detox activity won a Fitness voucher through a lucky draw.

Welcoming this event, Sharad Datta, GM of The Westin Mumbai Garden City said, “The main aims of The Westin Mumbai Garden City on Global Wellness day were to recognise the value of our lives; to pause and think, even if it is for just one day of the year; to be free from the stress of everyday city life; to make peace with ourselves; to raise awareness about living well and increase motivation, not just for today, but for the remaining 364 days of the year. We are proud to be associated with this noble global endeavor and we look forward to partnering with like-minded associations, as they forge a larger sense of community and purpose which is one of the key values of our brand.”

First celebrated in 2012, Global Wellness Day was established in Turkey as the “first” day dedicated to living well, and has now been accepted worldwide. The Westin Mumbai Garden City took large strides towards fulfilling this purpose on June 8, by walking their talk in support of the Global Wellness community.