The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi to host Awadhi cuisine festival ‘Shaam-E-Awadh’

Master Chef Sadab Qureshi brings Shaam-E-Awadh, an authentic Awadhi cuisine festival from the city of Nawabs to Seasonal tastes at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi.

The festival will be held at the all-day dining outlet Seasonal tastes from August 2 to August 18, 2019; specially curated by the hotel’s new Indian Master Chef Qureshi.

Having a distinct individuality and identity, Nawabi cuisine is not only about the ingredients but also the quintessential style of cooking that involves slowly cooking meats in their own juices over a direct flame by expert hands and the presentation of the dish. The extensive buffet spread will encompass a variety of decadent Awadhi-era delights like Gosht Biryani, Murgh Changezi, Murgh Adraki Korma, Nalli Nihari, Gosht Koh E Awadh, and also all-time favourite kebabs like Murgh Tikka Mirza Hasmu, Seekh Kebab, Galawat ke Kebab, Kakori Kebab, Gosht ke Pasinde, etc. at the live station. Contrary to popular belief that this cuisine is a delight for meat lovers, there is a plethora of options available for vegetarians as well like Baingan Sharaaf, Subz Lifafa, Paneer Rozali Handi, Dum ke Lukhmi Kofte, Daastan-E-Khumbh, to name a few.

The mouthwatering desserts include Shahi Tudka, Zaffrani Kheer and Firdausi Halwa. The special Paan Ki Dukaan will provide the ideal culmination to a sumptuous meal. To add to the overall experience, the food can also be paired with traditional drinks like Sherbet-E-Aazam, Thandai and a customised cocktail menu with drinks such as Masala Sunrise, Pan Relish, Chulbuli Bubbly and Aam Mojito; incorporating concoctions of Chef Qureshi’s carefully handpicked spices.

Evoking the true spirit of the Nawabs, the special festival menu will be available as part of the dinner buffet at the Seasonal tastes, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi.