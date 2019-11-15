The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi launches Peking Duck and flavours of Sichuan at EEST

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi has launched Peking Duck at EEST, its exquisitely designed Pan Asian specialty dining outlet; introducing savors from the Imperial era in the menu; thereby becoming the only hotel in Gurgaon to serve this slow cooked delicacy with the precise balance of crispy on the outside and succulent on the inside.

That’s not it though! The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi prominently known for its diverse cultural cuisine festivals also brings forth Flavours of Sichuan at EEST from November 15 until December 22, 2019, an authentic menu inspired by Sichuan cuisine originating from the Sichuan Province in China. This festival curating the most popular cuisine of China- the indulgent Sichuan also marks the launch of the Sichuan Special Menu at EEST, upgrading its expansive Pan Asian menu to offering Sichuan specialities now.

The carefully curated menu showcases a myriad of taste profiles the complex Sichuan cuisine has to offer ultimately aiming to manifest comfort dining for patrons through its bespoke traditional presentation in a sophisticated ambience. It features signature specialties containing bold flavours, pungent and spicy taste specially curated by the outlet’s Chinese Masterchef. The cuisine’s ‘spicy’ reputation originates from the liberal use of garlic, red pepper and Sichuan pepper.

Multi property executive chef Anurudh Khanna is most excited about the introduction of the Signature Peking Duck. “Peking duck is a notoriously difficult dish to cook, so it’s no surprise that it’s a rare find. Crisp, golden-brown skin on the outside, tender meat on the inside carefully wrapped in a pancake, you know you are in culinary heaven,” said Chef Khanna.

The Sichuan food is replete with the aromas and exotic flavours of China. Guests are treated to tantalising flavours showcased in iconic dishes like the classic Mapo Tofu, Baked Crabs with dry Chillies & Shallots, Clay Pot Hunan Style Sole fish in Sichuan Pepper or Wok Fried Cumin Lamb. Appetisers like Crispy Prawns with Burnt Garlic Five Spice, Crispy Chicken with Green Chilli & Sichuan Pepper Corns or Sichuan Pepper Tofu ensure the dining experience begins well. The ever classic dessert Mango Sago Pudding ensures there is a hint of summer on your plate. Chinese style Molten Glutinous Chocolate Dumplings, a burst of comforting and warm chocolate in the mouth- providing a perfect end to the meal.

Each dish is infused with traditional oils and aromatic spices that help retain the authentic flavour profile. “Every dish is so unique; it feels like your palate is on an adventure,” added Chef Khanna, commenting on the Sichuan menu. The delicacies will be served during lunch and dinner at EEST at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi.