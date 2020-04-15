Read Article

ITC Hotels takes exceptional pride in being an employee focused organisation with an unflinching commitment towards the wellbeing of its personnel as well as their families. It is ITC Hotels’ unique culture of care and concern enshrined in its ethos of ‘Responsible Luxury’ that fuels this approach and makes the organisation humane concurrently ensuring that it continues to be an employer of choice. A comprehensive and integrated plan towards the wellbeing of its employees and their families and also to aide their growth and development is executed during these challenging times.

“ITC, our parent company’s philosophy of ‘Nation First: Sab Saath Badhein’ underlines its core belief in building a globally competitive and profitable Indian enterprise that makes an exemplary contribution to creating larger societal value. As a company deeply rooted in Indian soil, ITC is inspired by the opportunity to serve larger national priorities. At ITC Hotels, we are extremely proud of our associates who are at the frontline of operations at various properties during the COVID-19 crisis. Be it through our food distribution initiative or providing guest services at this hour, they display extraordinary zeal and commitment. Our highly motivated associates, working from home continue to share great ideas for the way forward. Their strong dedication and support has been truly exemplary and for us their safety and the well being of their families is of prime importance. ITC Hotel’s ‘People First’ is dedicated to this incredible work force,” said Anil Chadha, COO – ITC Hotels.

Adding to this, Sanjay Bose, EVP & Head HR, ITC Ltd – Hotels Division stated, “People First is a way of life at ITC Hotels. The well being of our human capital is of prime importance to us. Together, they add up to a phenomenal number of ‘experience years’ which is such a significant asset for the organisation. COVID-19 presents a challenge at the time of lockdown. However, we have taken a multitude of initiatives to ensure they ride smoothly over the tough times. Training, Learning and good mental health are some of our focus areas at this hour. We are in this together.”

Salaries Before Time: The organisation walked the extra mile and ensured that salaries of all its employees were processed well before time, by 23rd March, to ensure there are no delays due to the impending lockdown and employees can cater to their needs in these unpredictable times.

Engagement Conversations: With an objective of proactively enquiring about the well-being of its employees / their family, as well as to uphold ‘Personal Connect’, a hallmark if ITC Hotels’ culture of organisation, each HR Manager personally calls a minimum of 10 employees daily to enquire about their health and safety and that of their family members. 3600+ employees have been reached at their homes and necessary support have been extended.

Mental Health – 1to1 Help: To sustain the overall wellbeing of its employees and their family members, the Organisation has leveraged its association with “1to1help” to offer a holistic Employee Assistance Service. 1to1Help is a leading EA provider in the country and has a range of self-help resources as well as a large panel of professional counsellors along with a special section on Covid-19. It is an important service to assist employees in dealing with anxiety, stress, WFH arrangements, isolation etc.

Enhanced Communication – SMS Blasts: The organisation has collated the phone numbers of all 7000 employees to ensure that everyone can be reached to any given point of time. The organisation has also enabled an SMS Blast service for communicating messages and important information related to care, safety and updates to all employees

Covid Advisories: Being a large and dispersed organisation brings with a challenge of inconsistency and information lag. To overcome these challenges several employee wellbeing advisories have been shared with all units to generate awareness, standardise responses and uphold ITC’s culture of care and concern:

Covid-19 information booklet: Information on important aspects of safety (masks, social distancing, hand care etc.) and situational responses to various scenario were drafted and shared with all units. HR Approach document anchored on Empathy, Care & Concern were also shared with the units to reinforce ITC Hotels’ ethos. On Premise Assistance: To ensure wellbeing and engagement of the skeletal staff that are working and residing in the hotel premise for its upkeep, one member of the HR team has been stationed on premise 24/7to ensure that help and assistance is available to our associates at any given time.

Employee learning and growth

The organisation has rolled out a number of e-learning courses targeted at specific roles and levels through multiple platforms of e-learning. As on date, employees have cumulatively covered over 36,000 courses across different platforms.

ITC Hotels is also anchoring several virtual classroom sessions to not only anchor the induction of new employees but also to train its employees in functional and general management skills. The organisation has also leveraged its digital infrastructure to continue the training sessions for its 53 management trainees.

Adopting a holistic approach towards learning and team building, ITC Hospitality Management Institute, the learning institute of ITC Hotels & the L&D Team collaborated to organise an exciting online quiz competition for employees in the F&B department. As a build up to the quiz, STEEP – powered by TYPSY, an e-learning platform was launched for the F&B professionals across the Division. With over 1400 employees having completed 38,000+ courses, 15 teams were chosen to represent their respective units. Employees participated in this distinctive programme across geographies, nurturing optimism, knowledge & recognition from their homes ensuring safety & social distancing. The four regional winners locked horns in the grand finale to reign supreme. Team West represented by Ajay Tiwari and Anushka Pandekar of ITC Maratha were crowned winners after an epic battle. More than 400 employees participated as e audience in this unique integrated learning and team-building event which not only created euphoria but instilled confidence towards new ways of learning.