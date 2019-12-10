The Unbound Collection by Hyatt opens debut hotel Great Scotland Yard

Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently opened the 152-room Great Scotland Yard hotel as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. On the site of the former headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, the luxury hotel and adjacent five-story townhouse is the first by The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in the UK and the sixth to open in Europe.

The opening follows a major restoration and full-scale renovation that breathed new life into one of London’s famous landmarks as it opens to the public for the first time in nearly two hundred years.

As part of a collection of unique hotels each with their own distinct story, Great Scotland Yard is an iconic property steeped in history that asks guests to expect the unexpected. Once the historical home of law and order in the City of Westminster, the hotel has also served as inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, has been a dwelling for Kings of Scotland, and is the site where Lord Kitchener famously told World War I recruits ‘Your Country Needs You.’ Every aspect of the hotel pays homage to this extraordinary past.

Located steps away from Parliament and Covent Garden, guests are only a stone’s throw away from the cultural hotspots of one of the world’s most vibrant cities.

“Great Scotland Yard’s rich history and fascinating architecture make it the perfect place to launch The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in the United Kingdom,” said Sholto Smith, general manager of Great Scotland Yard. “Along with critically acclaimed chef Robin Gill, we have created a modern British food and drink destination and an experience like no other in London. We look forward to welcoming independent-minded travelers looking for a story-worthy experience.”

Dining and drinking

Paying tribute to the building’s rich past, Chef and Restaurateur Robin Gill has curated four one-of-a-kind food and drink spaces, bound together by a neighborhood restaurant atmosphere and charismatic service.

“I’ve been involved in this project for a while now, which is a huge privilege and I am excited about my whole team being involved in the opening,” said chef and restaurateur, Robin Gill. “We want Great Scotland Yard to be a place that feels like coming home; a space of old-school charm with a sense of fun, but with a new-school form of service and great hospitality.”

The main signature restaurant, The Yard, offers modern British cuisine with an open kitchen showcasing culinary craftmanship. Produce from local, micro-farmers helps reduce the restaurant’s carbon footprint and allows guests to experience a slice of the countryside in the city.

Cocktail bar The 40 Elephants celebrates off-beat London and pays homage to the Forty Elephants, a notorious all-female crime syndicate, led by Alice Diamond operating in the 19th and 20th centuries.

A modern tearoom, The Parlour, is inspired by The Imperial New Delhi hotel for its opulence and sense of tradition while embracing the quirkier side of the establishment. The Parlour offers a daytime space for morning coffees, light lunches, gin and tonics, and afternoon teas.

A second bar Sibín, inspired by the illicit bars that originated in Ireland, is a speakeasy hidden behind a secret door offering varieties of whiskey and dedicated food pairings.

Guestrooms

The 1820’s Grade II listed building has 152 guest rooms, including 15 suites. A neutral colour palette sets a perfect base for the unexpected play of patterns that are inspired by building’s rich past. There are wardrobes concealed behind a bookcase-like façade and robe hooks shaped like keys. Where no two rooms are the same, guests are welcome to ‘unlock the secret’ of Great Scotland Yard.

No1 Great Scotland Yard Townhouse is a unique standalone two-bedroom property adjacent to the main building. Situated over five stories, it provides an exclusive and intimate experience for guests.

Grace and Favour

Situated in the hotel’s lower levels, a modern take on the historical ‘grace and favour’ residences, represents an exclusive members’ space that will allow guests to work in a creative environment, socialize with like-minded patrons and entertain special guests in a sophisticated atmosphere. The space can also be exclusively booked for small and intimate events, meetings and celebrations.

Wellness

The 24-hour fitness center is equipped with the latest technology, from cardio equipment to strength training machines, providing guests with everything they need to enjoy a full workout.

The Great Scotland Yard is the sixth property to open in Europe as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. It joins Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, Nish Palas in Istanbul, Hotel SOFIA Barcelona, Hôtel du Louvre in Paris and Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest.