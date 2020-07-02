The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon set to open this September

Read Article

EDITION Hotels has announced its first hotel in Japan to open on September 8, 2020. The opening marks the brand’s first property in Japan, and it’s third in east Asia.

Designed in partnership with the globally renowned architect and designer Kengo Kuma, The Tokyo EDITION Toranomon embraces both the authentic history of the ancient city along with the modern skyscrapers that have recently revitalised the city’s skyline. Conveniently located near the metro stations of Kamiyacho, Roppongi-Itchome and Toranomon, the hotel is steps away from Tokyo’s best neighborhoods and attractions.

The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon features 206 guest rooms including 22 suites with iconic views of the Tokyo skyline. The hotel’s design includes three restaurants, including a specialty restaurant with an outdoor terrace overlooking Tokyo Tower, an all-day dining venue and lobby lounge, three lounge bars, custom-designed spa with six treatment rooms, state-of-the-art gym and 387 sqm of event space with 4 meeting studios.

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualised, customised, one-of-a-kind hotels. Showcasing the best of dining and entertainment, services and amenities, each EDITION property is completely unique, reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time.

Conceived by Ian Schrager in a partnership with Marriott International, EDITION combines the personal, intimate, individualised experience that Ian Schrager is known for, with the global reach, operational expertise and scale of Marriott.