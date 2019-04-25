Trending now

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai ranks first globally in guest satisfaction for second year consecutively

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai has been accorded the highest guest satisfaction score amongst its hospitality peers globally for the year 2019-2020 by TrustYou – deemed to be the world’s largest guest feedback platform. The top global ranking reiterates the legendary hotel as one of the finest in the world.

Speaking on the recognition, Taljinder Singh, area director, Mumbai hotels and GM, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai said, “The Taj Mahal Palace has been synonymous with the city of Mumbai since 1903. For 115 years, ‘The Taj’, as she is fondly called, has constantly reinvented herself with passion, graciousness and excellence. The hotel has been a purveyor of true Indian warmth and hospitality to the world. The patronage and love of our guests, is what has brought us the honour and we are very humbled with this recognition. It is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the entire team as they continuously strive to delight our guests.”

City hotels with over 250 rooms across the globe were considered for the assessment and The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai scored the highest from approximately 18,000 reviews. The score is an evaluation of guest services and experiences.

