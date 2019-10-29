The Standard Hotels to open The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives in November

The Standard, an American hotel brand known for its taste-making clientele, pioneering design will launch The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives on November 1 2019, marking the brand’s first property in Asia. Traditionally seen as a couple’s destination, The Standard has taken a fresh approach to its island retreat, offering relaxation, social activities and vibrant cultural experiences that welcome not only couples but groups of friends and singles looking to reset and recharge in paradise.

Getting There

A 35-minute sea plane ride away from Velana International Airport, The Standard, Huruvalhi is nestled between the Raa and Baa Atolls, on a naturally protected island. Guests can also take a combined 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo and 35-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

Guests step into an airy, intimate lobby, accessible 24-hours a day and complete with an exclusive curated selection of cult beauty and wellness products, eclectic wares, and resort essentials only available for purchase on the island. Guests are then escorted to one of the resort’s 115 overwater and beach villas, each with its own infinity plunge pool and private lounge deck with direct access to the lagoon, ocean or beach. A glittering disco ball strategically perched above the soaking bathtub in every villa bathroom makes for a signature Standard statement piece and serves as a reminder that you really can party anywhere and at anytime of the day at The Standard.

On property, guests will find a large scale specially commissioned work from Rostarr, a highly acclaimed, groundbreaking multidisplinary artist and member of The Global Standard Family – the brand’s inner circle of creators, collaborators and cultural tastemakers.

Dining in Style

The Standard, Huruvalhi celebrates the bounty of the region. The freshest ingredients and produce sourced both regionally and from the resort’s own island farm are showcased in a delicious array of local and global creations. Six unique restaurants cater to every taste and preference. Guduguda, an authentic Maldivian Restaurant, is the first of its kind in the Maldives. Featuring a traditional celebratory Maldivian cuisine cooked by Maldivian “aunties” – the women who carry on the tradition of this remarkable cuisine, menus showcase locally caught, seafood-driven dishes, flavourful coconut milk curries, regional fruits and vegetables, aromatic rice dishes and freshly baked breads. For a spot of grilled grub and reggae beats on the beach, swing by BBQ Shak, where fresh seafood and meats are grilled to order over coconut shell charcoal and paired with a selection of house-made sauces.

Island living makes for thirsty work. Head over to Todis Bar, located off the pool deck for a signature Todis cocktail, served in a half coconut shell and made from “toddy”, a local specialty liquor made by fermenting fresh coconut water. As the sun sets, guests are invited to Beru Bar for craft cocktails, tropical juices and Maldivian inspired light bites. An adults-only over-water-club perched just feet above the ocean, it features fantastic views, a glass ﬂoor bottomed ﬂoor and a sunset ritual led by a Boduberu drummer (a local Maldivian percussionist). Local DJs spin breezy Maldivian inspired-beats, drawing everyone to the dance floor.

Adventures On the Island and Underwater

Guests are spoiled for choice with a selection of curated experiences and cultural programmes that include indigenous basket weaving, a moonlight cinema beneath the stars or join one of their legendary pool parties at the beachside infinity pool. The Standard, Huruvalhi also has some of the most experienced guides for snorkeling and diving excursions through the resort’s protected house reef and local waters. Enjoy sunset boat trips to uninhabited islands and undiscovered reefs , as well as day and night fishing and private destination dining. For some fun in the sun, a full collection of sea equipment is available from glass bottom kayaks to jet skis and windsurfers. The resort also has an 82 square meter inflatable water park accessible by pontoon for both adults and kids. Parents looking for a reprieve can drop their kids off at the the Lil’ Shark Kids Club complete with professional childcare services, a teen zone and paddling pool.

For a recovery or a reboot, The Standard Spa is an indoor hydrotherapy playground complete with a contemporary communal hammam, aroma cypress steam room and contrast shower experience. Chill out with a Do-It-Yourself Mud Experience for one or a massage for two and take in The Spa’s ocean views from our nine private treatment rooms, couples den, and yoga studio hosting daily classes. The Spa Deck and Tonic Bar is the perfect place to kick-back post treatment, enjoy a yoga session or maybe a moonlit soiree. The Sun Lounge experience offers crystals and an apothecary for the body and mind that includes skincare and lifestyle products.

Committed to Conservation

The Standard’s commitment to showcasing an unparalleled resort experience is equalled by its dedication to the conservation of marine life. Preserving coral life, reducing plastic waste, and using products made from repurposed and recyclable materials all form a groundwork of the resort’s conservation efforts to saving the ocean and marine life. Guests will find some signature menu items include a $1 donation towards the resort’s foundation for coral conservation. The Standard, Huruvalhi also proudly has its very own lagoon coral nursery which houses over 3,000 juvenile corals, creating the resort’s very own personal underwater garden.