The second Court of Master Sommeliers Europe in India concludes at The Leela Mumbai

The Court of Master Sommeliers Europe recently conducted its second India Chapter’s Certified Sommelier certification course on March 8, 2019, at The Leela Mumbai.

“The second Court of Master Sommeliers course conducted in India was a true success with 26 candidates out of 43 passing the introductory exam and 6 out of 22 candidates passing the certified sommelier exam. This would not have happened without the support of our partners, Lucaris – The Crystal of Modern Asia and The Leela,” said Viraj R Sawant, Brand Ambassador, and Sommelier, Berkmann Wine Cellars India.

India’s most accomplished wine professional, Sonal Holland who is India’s first and only Master of Wine, conducted a guided glass-tasting master-class where participating hospitality professionals had the opportunity to taste different styles of wines out of differently styled Lucaris glassware from the Desire and the Shanghai Soul Collection, with the aim of decoding the impact of different glassware shapes and sizes on the wine-tasting experience. On the opportunity to curate this interactive session, Holland said, “A fine set of crystal glassware can have a profound and positive effect on a wine’s sensorial expression. They can almost always enhance the sensorial perception of ordinary wine and are nearly an indispensable accessory to enjoying fine wines. As a Master of Wine, I am especially thrilled at the unique opportunity to present the impressively high-quality attributes of Lucaris crystal glassware to aspiring students of the Court of Master Sommelier.”

The six candidates who passed the certified sommelier exam were Sanjay Ranghar, Anushka Pandkar, Taryn Nortje, Akshay Gharat, Bikram Gautam and Gayan Indika Manawadu coming from leading International hotel chains and leading wine companies across India.