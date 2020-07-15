The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko opens its doors amidst a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Japan

Read Article

The highly anticipated luxury hotel offers a pristine haven in the historic mountain region of Nikko, where a rich untouched natural environment entwines with centuries-old traditions

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, today announced the opening of the latest hotel to join its luxury Asia Pacific portfolio, The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko. The property – set amidst a UNESCO World Heritage Site – introduces a new level of luxury to the destination, with an experience marked by an emphasis on immersing oneself in the majestic natural surroundings.

Ideally located in the Northern Kanto region of Japan, The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko is set two and a half hours north of Tokyo, accessible by rail or car, and is a true oasis promising access to a breadth of outdoor activities and cultural experiences. It features many natural treasures including the Kegon Falls and an array of famous Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines. Nikko, and the surrounding area, has long been known as a holy place and was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site for the cultural, religious, and architectural significance of its richly decorated shrines and temples. Perched along Lake Chuzenji and Mount Nantai, guests can easily access prominent scenic attractions, such as Nikko National Park, where the hotel is located, as well as the UNESCO World Heritage designated area.

Rajeev Menon, president Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International, said, “Following much anticipation surrounding its debut, we are thrilled to finally open the doors to The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko and to continue the growth of the luxury segment in Japan. Today marks an extremely monumental day for our brand and the entire company as we set the bar in luxury travel, embracing the new normal, while consistently instilling confidence in travel amongst all of our guests.”

Taking cues from its picturesque surroundings, the hotel articulates graceful Japanese design through a modern lens to bring the natural beauty of Nikko indoors. Earthy materials such as woods and stones permeate the property and are enhanced by streaming natural light. The hotel’s 94 spacious guest rooms and suites all feature a private balcony that flows seamlessly with an engawa lounge area, offering an expanded space for guests to take in the striking scenery surrounding the hotel.

Though nature takes center stage at The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, Japanese tradition and craftsmanship guide the property’s four distinct dining experiences: The Japanese Restaurant offers all-day dining and showcases the vibrant elements of Japanese cuisine; Lakehouse uses fresh, local ingredients to create imaginative Western dishes in a tranquil setting; The Bar, is a sophisticated haven of relaxation where local ingredients are highlighted in original cocktails celebrating the culture, nature and spirituality of the ancient city; and The Lobby Lounge is the ideal place to unwind, where visitors can enjoy light bites and Afternoon Tea overlooking a picturesque garden. Ingredients from local purveyors find their way onto plates and into glasses, with every dish and drink a reflection of the culture’s appreciation for beauty and design. This acknowledgement is further showcased by exclusively crafted pottery by the well-established Mashiko pottery artists, GENDO, or by traditional wood carving motifs created by the first female wood carving artists in the 400-year history of the shrines and temples. An urban sanctuary of wellness, the Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko showcases treatments inspired by the abundance of natural revitalising elements and the rich heritage of the Nikko region within four specialized treatment rooms. The hotel is the first Ritz-Carlton property to feature an authentic hot-springs experience in the Japanese onsen tradition. Guests are invited to enjoy the spacious indoor and open-air hot spring baths, where therapeutic thermal waters drawn from the springs of nearby Yumoto Onsen will rejuvenate their body and mind. The onsen experience promises the ultimate holistic journey, with a secluded tension-melting soak before any of the supremely relaxing and personalised treatments. Guests of The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko will feel embraced by the traditions and practices of the local culture and surrounding natural environment, and enjoy the highly tailored and authentic service for which the brand is known. Further enhancing the hotel’s meditative and spiritual setting, guests are invited to participate in a nightly meditation. Every day at dusk, the lobby area will be transformed into a place of spiritual respite, offering a moment to reset and appreciate the day that has passed. Upon departure, guests will receive a sacred omamori (Japanese amulet), their own keepsake memento and a wish for safe travel. Taking full advantage of its location within Nikko National Park, a destination revered for its scenic beauty as well as the splendid architecture of its UNESCO-designated Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples, the hotel offers a wide selection of activities that showcase the unique offerings of its highland setting. Visitors can choose from a collection of unforgettable excursions ranging from cycling through protected wetlands, to strolling through the precincts of centuries-old sanctuaries, meditating under waterfalls, ascending their frozen cascades in winter, and more. Entwined with local culture, the hotel also offers guests the opportunity to master the Japanese skill of furoshiki wrapping, witness a mystical temple fire ceremony or enjoy the sounds of drums and Japanese flute music at a sacred ritual ceremonial dance. Spanning nature, culture, spirituality, and Ritz-Kids programming categories, there is something for curious explorers, thrill-seekers and everyone in between.